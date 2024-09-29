Yorkshire weather: Yellow weather warning as Yorkshire set to get battered by rain once again
The Met Office has isused the warning for 8am on Monday (Sep 30) until 3am on Tuesday (Oct 1).
The forecaster says there is a small chance of disruption due to heavy rain, which could cause power cuts, delays to transport and flooding in some areas.
Yorkshire is already drying off after a wet end to last week, and now more rain is set to be on the way.
The new warnings come with a forecast of 20-40mm of rainfall widely, with 60mm also possible in some places.
The forecast says: “There is significant uncertainty in the amount of rainfall and location of the largest totals, but 20-40 mm of rain could fall quite widely with a chance that a few places could see 60-80 mm. Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the rain.”
The Environment Agency had 33 flood warnings, indicating flooding is expected, and 67 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in place across England on Sunday afternoon.
By Tuesday night higher pressure will move in, meaning a drier, sunnier spell, the forecaster said.
Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said they are expecting some “pretty heavy persistent rain” across North Wales and north-west England and North Wales will get the brunt of the rain.
Mr Eslick added: “Come Tuesday night into Wednesday we’re starting to see higher pressure, so turning a lot drier and plenty of sunny spells.
“But the following weekend, it does look like there’s a further low pressure coming in, but we’re still keeping an eye on that.”
