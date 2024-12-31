The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Yorkshire on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day including Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford and the coast.

A mixture of heavy rain and strong winds has been present in Yorkshire this week and it is set to get worse over the next couple of days.

A series of National Severe Weather Warnings, including an Amber Warning for rain in Scotland, are currently in place across the country.

Heavy rain continues today on New Year’s Eve (December 31) in various parts of Yorkshire which started up in Scotland and strong winds will be a feature across the Pennines, where gusts of up to 50-60mph are possible over higher ground, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rain fall. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

There are currently yellow weather warnings in place for wind in Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, Doncaster, Northallerton, Bridlington, Scarborough and many other towns such as Harrogate.

The heavy rain is set to begin at 2pm today and will consistently pour until the early morning hours of 7am tomorrow (January 1, 2025).

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather.

“Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week, demonstrating that it is a complicated weather forecast at the moment.

“Although we know today and tomorrow will see heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, plus some snow in parts of Scotland, it’s Wednesday’s weather where there is less confidence.”