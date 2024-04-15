Yorkshire weather: Yellow weather warning issued for wind across the region including York, Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, Scarborough and Harrogate as locals warned to prepare for disruptions
A depression is expected to move east just to the north of Scotland throughout Monday (April 15) and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and most of England.
Gusts of between 40 and 45mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers. This could potentially result in some disruption and longer journey times.
Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night.
It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
There may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, also some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer than usual.
Some short term loss of power and other services is likely and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.
Various areas across North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire will be affected and have been issued with yellow weather warnings. The warnings have been enforced for Monday until 10pm tonight.
Many of the areas affected are: Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, Harrogate, Scarborough, Northallerton, Doncaster, Bridlington, Barnsley, Bedale, Beverley, Bridghouse, Driffield, Filey, Flamborough, Goole, Halifax, Helmsley, Hornsea, Horsforth, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Keighley, Knaresborough, Malton, Otley, Pontefract, Richmond, Ripon, Skipton, Settle, Selby, Thirsk, Wakefield, Wetherby and Yeadon.
Residents are urged to give themselves the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if they are driving, or bus and train timetables, amending their travel plans where necessary.
The Met Office encourages people to cope better with power cuts by preparing for them in advance. All it takes is to consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
If locals live along the coast, they are warned to stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves; even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. You must also take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Residents must also be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
