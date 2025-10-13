The confectionery company behind popular sweet brands such as Fox’s, Poppet’s, Ruffle’s, Lion and Tavener's are proposing to close their Yorkshire factory.

Valeo Foods Group has identified its Pontefract site for a phased closure over a 12 month period, putting 190 jobs at risk.

The factory was founded in 1884 and is one of the last remaining liquorice manufacturers in the town.

Sunday saw the return of the iconic Pontefract Liquorice Festival.

The Valeo Foods’ factory on Ferrybridge Road, which manufactures a range of products including liquorice sweets, jellybeans, gums and jellies, has been identified for closure due to what the company says are a ‘combination of factors’.

Ronald Kers, Group CEO of Valeo Foods Group, said: “This proposed closure is a difficult but necessary step as we continue to reshape our manufacturing footprint to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth. We are committed to managing this transition responsibly, and in line with our values, providing support to our colleagues throughout this process. Our focus remains on investing in the future of our business, driving operational excellence and delivering value to our customers and partners.”

He said that they will now commence a formal consultation process with impacted colleagues.

Past and present factory workers shared their sadness on social media, saying that they are all like “one big family,” and workers have been tearful on hearing the news.

One worker said that he wasn’t surprised due to the lack of production citing ‘broken machinery’ as the main issue.

He said: “You don't have to be an economist to guess that a factory that doesn't produce won't survive.

“And it can't produce when almost every line isn't working properly due to broken machinery and other factors beyond the control of the employees that affect production.

“Cleaning, cleaning, and more cleaning consumed most of the time that should have been devoted to production.

“Unfortunately, we're not a small, family-run, local company, but a factory under the control of a huge financial monster...and ultimately, only money counts.”

A long history

Pontefract Liquorice Festival. Sponsored by HARIBO, kids and grown-ups love this sweet-themed festival, celebrating Pontefract’s historic liquorice links. | National World

Valeo Foods acquired Tangerine Confectionery in 2018 with 1500 employees across their bases in the North of England including Pontefract, Liverpool, Blackpool, Cleckheaton and York.

Their Liverpool factory closed earlier this year with Pontefract now being at threat.

Valeo’s Pontefract factory currently produces products such as Anglo Bubbly®, Jellybeans, Liquorice Varieties, Coconut Mushrooms, Nougat, Sherbet, Gums and Jellies, according to the Valeo Foods’ website.

Pontefract - which is dubbed ‘the home of liquorice’ - once had a thriving confectionery economy but over time these independent factories began to close.

Wakefield Museum and Libraries has done extensive research in their archives on the history of liquorice in Pontefract which stems back to the original Pontefract Cakes thought to be one of the world’s oldest sweets.

The beloved Pontefract Liquorice Festival returned to the district over Summer | National World