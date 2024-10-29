Exclusive:Middle East minister says he saw 'first hand' thousands of aid trucks denied entry to Gaza by Israel
Hamish Falconer visited the Al Arish border crossing, and highlighted how Israel has to do “much more” to ensure aid reaches the Palestinians trapped in the war-torn strip.
He told the Yorkshire Post: “Access to basic services – safe drinking water, shelter, healthcare – is worsening each day.
"Already dire conditions are likely to deteriorate significantly as winter approaches. Israel can and must do much more to stop this.”
Mr Falconer said that when he was at the Al Arish border crossing he saw “first-hand thousands of trucks waiting to enter Gaza – as well as some life-saving assistance which continues to be denied entry by Israel”.
"The UK is clear: Israel has a responsibility to ensure much more aid enters and that UN and other aid workers can operate safely,” he added.
“I want to see stability and security across the Middle East. In Paris this week, I reiterated the UK’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.”
During the trip, Mr Falconer announced £1 million of aid to the World Health Organisation in Egypt, to provide chemotherapy and other medical help to Palestinians evacuated across the border from Gaza.