Would you put a Yorkshire pudding on your breakfast?

It's well known that the Yorkshire Pudding is the best part of a Sunday roast, isn't it?

If you don't think so, then this addition to the full English breakfast probably isn't going to be for you.

National carvery chain Toby Carvery have Yorkshire outlets that offer the delightful Sunday staple as part of their morning offering, along with the usual bacon, sausage and eggs.

The breakfast is an all you can eat buffet style, the same as their famous Sunday roasts, and also includes a 'homemade potato hash' and lashings of breakfast gravy (whatever that may be).

Served from 11am, it sure is an interesting twist on what to do with one of the nation's favourite batter-based products.

They also offer porridge, cereal and toast if you're after something a little lighter.

Other quirky meals made with a Yorkshire pudding in recent times include one filled with creme egg and one crammed full of pizza toppings.