The most famous street in York may be the Shambles but there’s a street indoors which often gets overlooked despite being one of the oldest of its kind in the world.

Inside York Castle Museum is Kirkgate, a recreated Victorian street.

It was the first to be opened in the UK back in 1938.

The trailblazing idea for historical artefacts to be displayed in such a way was the brainchild of museum founder Dr John Kirk, who the street was named after.

Our reporter went to York Castle Museum to take a journey along Kirkgate, and explore one of the top museums in Yorkshire.

When I asked people about the museum before arriving, most of my relatives distinctly remember ‘that street.’

As ever we ended up parking at Clifford’s Tower, a stone’s throw away from York Castle Museum. Every time we park in York, and see the prices, we vow to use public transport next time.

The museum buildings were once a Georgian prison, with the courthouse located next door.

It’s £17 to enter York Castle Museum or free with a York Pass which is £65 for the day or £85 for two days. and gives access to a range of sites.

Fortunately, we paid just to enter here as it's a full day out for history geeks like us.

In one half you can explore Kirkgate, and all the shops which have been renamed after real Victorian shops which were once in York.

We headed straight to Kirkgate which has become the most iconic part of the entire museum. It really is incredible as you step back in time in this living history museum. It reminded me of an adult version of Eureka museum in Halifax. The shops here date back to the period 1870-1901, and my young toddler daughter noticed the traditional sweet shop where you could buy sugared mice as well as other boiled sweets.

Costumed staff add to this immersive experience sharing historical information as you're guided around this jaw-dropping street. There are three streets like this at Abbey House Museum in Leeds which were developed in the 1950s.

We continued to wander through the visiting exhibitions before exploring the other side of the museum - the York Castle Prison.

A view out of York Castle Museum's prisoners' yard | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

Once again you’re taken on an immersive tour of the old cells hearing from projected actors playing roles such as Highway Man Dick Turpin and other thieves and criminals.

We then explored the former prison yard where kids and adults alike can play traditional garden games.

We finished our trip in the gift shop and cafe - where we couldn’t help but purchase some books about the history of the people and places we had encountered.