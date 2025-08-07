Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has revised down its national forecast for 2025, now predicting a one per cent rise in UK house prices this year – down from its earlier estimate of four per cent amid wider economic and geopolitical uncertainty, including changes to stamp duty and global trade tensions. House prices in Yorkshire are expected to rise by two per cent.

The long-term picture for Yorkshire remains strong due to recent changes in mortgage affordability rules. Lenders are becoming more flexible, allowing borrowers to stretch affordability limits and helping more first-time buyers into the market.

Across Britain, Savills expects the average house price to reach £448,600 by the end of 2029 – an increase of £86,300 from mid-2025 levels.

Ed Stoyle, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire and Humber region is expected to outperform many parts of the South, with only the North West (31.2 per cent), Scotland (29.4 per cent), and Wales (28.2 per cent) forecast to see similar or stronger gains.

Ed Stoyle, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Yorkshire, says: “Whilst transaction levels are up year-on-year across Yorkshire, values have fallen slightly. This is reflective of Rightmove’s latest House Price Index which states that July saw the biggest price drop across the UK property market in 20 years.

"Despite a backdrop of uncertainty in the run up to the Autumn Budget, the fundamentals in Yorkshire remain strong.

"Well-presented, best in class homes and competitively priced stock continues to attract strong offers and are still selling, particularly at the top end of the market. In order to sell, vendors must be realistic and align their expectations with current market conditions.”

Recent economic and geopolitical uncertainty has contributed to a weaker first half of 2025 than previously anticipated, Savills said.

It said market activity in 2025 had also been complicated by how buyers reacted to stamp duty changes, with a surge in activity early in the year as buyers rushed to beat the deadline. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland .

However, many mortgage lenders have recently made changes which potentially allow people to borrow more. Savills said the more relaxed approach to mortgage affordability tests should support both house prices and the number of house sales.

Based on its new forecast, it expects the average house price to increase £86,300 by 2029.

It is forecasting an average house price of £448,600 by the end of 2029, up from an average of £362,300 by mid-year in 2025.

House sales across 2025 are projected to reach 1.04 million by the year end, in line with previous forecasts.

While elevated supply levels may temper price growth, Savills said that it maintains a positive outlook for 2025 overall despite the slow start.

Emily Williams , director of research at Savills , said: "We anticipate that buyer demand will pick up heading into early autumn, particularly among first-time buyers and mortgaged home movers, driven by an expected base rate cut in August and a more competitive mortgage market."