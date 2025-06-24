Yorkshire: Wholesome moment pedestrians find their inner child and enjoy hopscotch chalked out by bar staff
A wholesome video shows the public enjoying a bit of hopscotch as they walk along an East Yorkshire street.
Sleepers Bar and Kitchen in Hull posted the sweet footage to their Instagram account @sleepersbar, writing: “We’re all big Kids really!”
In the footage, staff can be seen chalking out the hopscotch pattern, before having some fun testing it out themselves.
Next to the hopscotch pattern, they wrote: “Love life. From Sleepers.”
Around half a dozen people are seen hopping across the numbers, bringing a little joy to their day.
The video received lots of reaction on social media, with one user writing: “I love that guys. Such fun we all need it.” Another person said: “This is amazing, smiled all the way through it, well done guys.”
