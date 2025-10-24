A video shows Scarborough RNLI’s volunteer crew rescuing an angler with a leg injury stranded on the rocks at Holbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows the rescue of an injured angler stranded on rocks at Holbeck, south of Scarborough, on Wednesday October 15.

Scarborough RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) John Wesley Hillard IV was paged at 19:05 following a request from HM Coastguard, who had assessed and stabilized the casualty’s leg injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the challenging terrain and limited access by land, a sea-based evacuation was deemed the safest option to minimise further risk.

The lifeboat launched shortly after low tide as the flood tide began. Weather conditions were relatively favourable, with a clear sky and fair sea state, though a moderate inshore swell added complexity to the operation.

The casualty was safely transferred to Scarborough Lifeboat Station, where ambulance personnel conducted an initial assessment. A family member then transported the casualty to Scarborough Hospital for further medical evaluation.

Lee Marton, Scarborough RNLI Helm, said: “We launched swiftly with a crew of four. HM Coastguard had done an excellent job stabilising the casualty - we just needed to get them home. Conditions were challenging, but teamwork and training made all the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough RNLI’s volunteer crew rescue an angler with a leg injury stranded on the rocks at Holbeck. | RNLI

RNLI advice