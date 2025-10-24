Dramatic video shows Yorkshire RNLI crew rescuing angler with leg injury stranded on rocks
Dramatic footage shows the rescue of an injured angler stranded on rocks at Holbeck, south of Scarborough, on Wednesday October 15.
Scarborough RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) John Wesley Hillard IV was paged at 19:05 following a request from HM Coastguard, who had assessed and stabilized the casualty’s leg injury.
Due to the challenging terrain and limited access by land, a sea-based evacuation was deemed the safest option to minimise further risk.
The lifeboat launched shortly after low tide as the flood tide began. Weather conditions were relatively favourable, with a clear sky and fair sea state, though a moderate inshore swell added complexity to the operation.
The casualty was safely transferred to Scarborough Lifeboat Station, where ambulance personnel conducted an initial assessment. A family member then transported the casualty to Scarborough Hospital for further medical evaluation.
Lee Marton, Scarborough RNLI Helm, said: “We launched swiftly with a crew of four. HM Coastguard had done an excellent job stabilising the casualty - we just needed to get them home. Conditions were challenging, but teamwork and training made all the difference.”
RNLI advice
The RNLI say: ‘Angling is a popular way to enjoy the coastline, but it’s essential to be properly prepared. Between 2019 and 2024, 41 anglers lost their lives while fishing around the UK coast.’ Expert analysis suggests that many of these fatalities might have been prevented had lifejackets been worn. For guidance on staying safe while angling visit the RNLI’s website here.