Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park has been dubbed Yorkshire’s ‘Number 1 Scream Park & Halloween Destination’ and sold more than 25,000 tickets last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park is currently auditioning for more than 100 ‘scare actors’ to join the team for this Halloween, so we sent our intrepid reporter Sophie Mei Lan to audition.

Yorkshire Scare Grounds is on quite possibly the most aptly named road of any scream park - Hell Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m told by the owner Chris Walton that this was merely a happy accident when they found the “perfect” piece of land up for sale.

Chris Walton and 'Little Josh' from Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

Yorkshire Scare Grounds is based on the edge of Wakefield in an eerie-looking rural area called Warmfield-cum-Heath. It really does feel as if you could be starring in your own horror movie as you drive into the wooded area off the main road.

After previously walking through this terrifying attraction which was a funny, yet petrifying, and weirdly entertaining experience, I was intrigued to find out what it takes to become a ‘scare actor.’

Yorkshire Scare Grounds have been busy holding open auditions to recruit scare actors to work this Halloween. I thought this was the perfect opportunity to discover what it takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m greeted by events manager 22-year-old ‘little Josh’ alongside founder Chris.

Unlike when I’ve attended the event on a dark gloomy evening, the auditions are held in the daylight, but for me that made the experience even more frightening when you’re coming here to ‘perform.’

Josh said all he’s looking for in people’s auditions is “enthusiasm and a willingness to give it a go.”

I sure had enthusiasm but the question was what was I going to be giving a go?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh offered me a choice of five scripts, depending on whether I want to be more of a vampire or a scary clown.

He gave me a chance to read through the script before inviting me to perform the script on stage.

Within minutes I found myself on stage with the script in hand ready to audition in front of Josh and Chris, who are actually really lovely, and not scary at all. Well, when they’re not in character.

That said, the nerves kicked in, it’s always worse performing in front of a small crowd, especially one who is just here to ‘judge you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auditions are held on stage | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

I was still dressed in the cycling gear I’d arrived in, and yet here I was in Yorkshire Scaregrounds’ open air theatre which has a twisted circus theme.

With Josh’s wise words still ringing in my head, “just show enthusiasm, move lots and just go for it,” I found myself embodying my inner vampire.

I didn’t really know what to do other than read out the script and move around in a theatrical style.

What I really hadn’t been prepared for was a character in costume, as they would do on the night, creeping up behind me midway through the audition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events manager 'little Josh', founder Chris Walton and reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

I screamed a genuine scream then had to try not corpse with a nervous giggle through the rest of the script.

It was good fun, and there’s obviously a lot of fun to be had here.

Those who are successful then are invited to rehearsal days where you get to practice ‘on set’ with fellow performers as well as trying it out for yourself as a dummy customer.

The big question is, would I get a job?

With the same warm smile Josh reassured me that “I had potential, with some work.”