Stunning footage shows beautiful Instagrammable blossom trees in charming Yorkshire town
This fantastic row of cherry blossom trees in Yorkshire could be the perfect spot for a spring photo!
The Grove promenade in Ilkley is famous for its Instagrammable blossom trees, outside the well-loved Betty's Café Tea Rooms and an independent bookshop The Grove.
Facebook user Joanne Knowles posted the video to the platform on March 30.
On March 28, The Grove Bookshop wrote: “It's one of our favourite times of the year on The Grove. Spring has well and truly sprung! Catch the gorgeous cherry blossom before it goes.”
