This fantastic row of cherry blossom trees in Yorkshire could be the perfect spot for a spring photo!

Stunning footage shows a row of beautiful cherry blossom trees in Yorkshire.

The Grove promenade in Ilkley is famous for its Instagrammable blossom trees, outside the well-loved Betty's Café Tea Rooms and an independent bookshop The Grove.

Facebook user Joanne Knowles posted the video to the platform on March 30.