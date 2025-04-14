Stunning footage shows beautiful Instagrammable blossom trees in charming Yorkshire town

By Jessica Martin
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
This fantastic row of cherry blossom trees in Yorkshire could be the perfect spot for a spring photo!

Stunning footage shows a row of beautiful cherry blossom trees in Yorkshire.

The Grove promenade in Ilkley is famous for its Instagrammable blossom trees, outside the well-loved Betty's Café Tea Rooms and an independent bookshop The Grove.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook user Joanne Knowles posted the video to the platform on March 30.

On March 28, The Grove Bookshop wrote: “It's one of our favourite times of the year on The Grove. Spring has well and truly sprung! Catch the gorgeous cherry blossom before it goes.”

Related topics:YorkshireVideoIlkleySpring

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice