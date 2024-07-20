Yorkshire universities accused of attempting to suppress pro-Gaza protests on campus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield University has served eviction papers to students who have set up an encampment outside the union. A hearing next week will decide whether bailiffs can turf them out.

While freedom of information requests by Liberty Investigates, the editorially independent journalism wing of the human rights group, has found the University of York collaborated with North Yorkshire Police over the protests.

One York student said police officers visited her home to refer her to the counter-terror programme Prevent because she posted on Twitter/X: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The phrase is used by activists to call for freedom for Palestine between the Jordan River and Mediterranean, while Jewish groups say it is anti-Semitic as it fails to include Israel.

Just days before this, the FOIs show campus security offered to share footage of a pro-Gaza protest with North Yorkshire police after detectives requested the address of a female protester who posted: “From the river to the sea.”

The student and former Turkish journalist, Tugba Iyigun, 43, believes this was her.

She told Metro.co.uk: “The university claims that they [support] human rights… yet they didn’t take any steps to protect my rights. I am their student and this is a solid attack on my freedom of speech.”

In one email, North Yorkshire Police tells York campus security: “She came to our attention during the anti-monarchy protests during the King’s Visit in York.

“Is it possible to find out whether she is a current student at the uni please and any address details they hold?” Ms Iyigun believes this is referring to her.

A member of the university's Palestinian Solidarity Society said: “To see that level of collusion is extremely, extremely worrying. We’re seeing that happen at York and campuses across the country.”

He said he was contacted on his personal phone number by campus security asking for intelligence on the protests and his involvement.

He said when he asked how his number was obtained, the security officer refused to say.

“The freedom of information requests show that monitoring has gone on since October, and there has been heavy collusion with North Yorkshire Police.

“This is because North Yorkshire Police asked for more information about people’s involvement in protests, and particularly students’ involvement.

“The University of York has a rich history of student activism and to see the university engaged in active collusion is really worrying.”

In Sheffield, protesters told the Yorkshire Post that the university threatening disciplinary action felt like “an intimidation tactic”, and they were worried about losing their degrees.

The Sheffield Campus Coalition for Palestine has set up camp outside the students’ union since 1 May.

The group wants the university to stop partnering with investors and companies, who it says are “participating in the ongoing genocide” in Gaza.

Other demands include that Sheffield University “severs its ties with over 21 arms manufacturers” and “boycotts Israeli companies and institutions”.

On 25 June, the protesters were given a cease and desist order from the university. They were told: “We do reserve the right to use our disciplinary procedures.”

A student responded: “The thing is, the way the university disciplinary procedures work is entirely up to the university. It is not a fair process.

“Essentially it is often used as an intimidation tactic. It can be anywhere from a slap on the wrist, to fines, to expulsion.”

The protesters have continued to occupy the land, and last week were served an eviction order.

Next week, a judge will decide whether bailiffs can turf the protesters out. The SCCP said: “We will continue to apply pressure”.

A University of York spokesperson said: “We have never spied on our students and staff and never will - we are an institution that will always support the right to take part in lawful, peaceful and respectful protest.

“The University would only consider the release of personal data or video footage if a formal request was submitted, and our response to the police always makes this clear. We did not receive a Data Protection Act request from the police, so no personal data or footage was released.

“Our Campus Safety team routinely have conversations with event organisers, with a focus on health and safety requirements, such as appropriate venue and any road or pavement access issues.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community remains a priority and our Campus Safety team is here to provide reassurance and support to all students, staff and visitors.”

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: “The camp has been outside of our Students’ Union building since 1 May and is raising a number of health and safety concerns, as well as causing ongoing disruption to university activities and our community. As a result, we have initiated legal action, with the aim of drawing the camp to a close.”

The university added the camp has been allowed to stay on campus for a significant period of time in the interests of freedom of speech, despite the protestors “not having permission for the camp, trespassing and causing disruption to university activities”.

Additionally, the university said whilst the protest has “largely been peaceful”, they had received reports of “inappropriate language and graffiti, disruption to university events and damage to university buildings, as well as misleading AI-generated audio and footage of our staff and students used without their permission”.

The education provider also said it would not be able to sustain “practical support” for the camp over the summer period and had therefore initiated legal proceedings.

Similar possession orders have been granted for other universities across the country facing similar protests including the University of Birmingham, Queen Mary’s University London and the University of Oxford.