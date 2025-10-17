Council confirms October road closures as vital maintenance gets underway

Drivers are being warned of a series of upcoming road closures across Calderdale as utility and maintenance works take place throughout late October.

Calderdale Council has issued multiple Temporary Traffic Orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, allowing closures across several areas to ensure gas, water, and infrastructure works can be carried out safely.

The closures will begin from Monday (Oct 20) and will operate on a 24-hour or daytime basis depending on location, with access for pedestrians and emergency services maintained where possible.

Greystones Road, Luddendenfoot | Google

The affected roads include:

Bottomley Road, Todmorden – closed between Bottomley Fold and Kimberley for Northern Gas Networks works from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Nov 7). No diversion is available.

Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls – closed between Tree Lane and Lumb Lane for Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd works from Monday (Oct 20) to Sunday (Oct 26), with a lengthy signed diversion via surrounding main roads.

Eccles Parlour, Cotton Stones – closed between Lighthazles Road and Cross Dikes Road for OCU Utility Services Ltd works from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Nov 21), between 8am and 6pm.

Jerry Lane, Sowerby Bridge – closed between Rochdale Road and Quarry Hill for Northern Gas Networks works from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Nov 28). Diversion via Quarry Hill and West Street.

Lighthazles Road, Soyland – closed between Wicking Lane and Blackshaw Croft for OCU Utility Services Ltd works from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Nov 21), between 8am and 6pm.

Princeton Close, Wheatley – closed between No. 1 and No. 9 for Yorkshire Water works from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Oct 24). No diversion, but resident access maintained.

Greystones Road, Luddendenfoot – closed between Butts Green Road and Magson House Road for Total Resources works on Wednesday (Oct 22) between 9am and 5pm.

Jumps Road, Todmorden – closed from its junction with Burnley Road for Safer Roadworks on Wednesday (Oct 22) to Thursday (Oct 23), operating overnight between 11pm and 6am.

Ewood Lane, Todmorden – closed between Nos. 34 and 38 for Yorkshire Water works on Thursday (Oct 23) between 8am and 5pm, with diversions in place via local roads.

Lumb Lane, Mill Bank – closed between Lower Lumb and Mill Bank Close for Northern Gas Networks works from Saturday (Oct 25) to Sunday (Nov 2).

Withinfields, Southowram – closed near its junction with Law Lane for local works on Sunday (Oct 26). Diversion via Law Lane and surrounding routes.

All restrictions will remain in force for a maximum of 18 months, though most works are expected to be completed within the stated timeframes.

Further details and diversion maps are available by contacting Customer First on 01422 288002 or visiting www.calderdale.gov.uk.

The notice was issued by I R Hughes, Head of Legal and Democratic Services, on behalf of Calderdale Council, Town Hall, Halifax (HX1 1UJ).