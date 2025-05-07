Attending Glastonbury? Expert shares six essential digital safety tips for festival-goers

Glastonbury is only a month away, and while many attendees will be enjoying the festival, cybercriminals and thieves could also be nearby. Staying safe with digital technology is important at all times, especially during busy events, as your personal information, devices, and safety may be at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Morhenn, tech expert at Nomad eSIM, shares six key tips for festival-goers to remain protected, connected, and secure this season:

Use a privacy screen protector

When looking at your phone in a crowd, you never know who might be peering over your shoulder. A privacy screen helps prevent others from viewing your messages, banking details, or scanning your QR codes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People sitting at a festival

“People think of pickpockets stealing wallets, but actually, someone just glancing at your phone or taking a quick photo of your screen can expose your personal info and put you at risk,” says Eric. “A £10 privacy screen can prevent that. If you're pulling up tickets, checking bank apps, or even swiping on dating apps at a festival, it's a small investment with a big safety return.”

Set up a trusted device tracker

Festivals can be chaotic—phones get dropped, bags may be lost, and theft is possible. Attach tracking devices like Apple AirTags or Tile to your keys, bag, or phone case. If something goes missing, you can locate it remotely or ask a friend for help.

“A festival, especially if it’s in a foreign country, is one of the worst places to lose your phone. But if you’ve got a tracker set up, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back,” Eric shares. “Make sure your tracker is linked to your Apple or Android account, and test it before you go. Enable ‘left behind’ alerts- this way your phone can actually notify you if you walk away from your devices. That one setting alone is a lifesaver for so many people.”

Avoid unsecured public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks at festivals are often unprotected and vulnerable to hacking. If you need to connect, use a VPN and disable your device’s automatic connection to open networks to enhance security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unsecured Wi-Fi is like screaming your passwords in a crowd. A lot of people connect to fake networks that look official but are set up just to steal login info or inject malware,” Eric explains. “If you can, avoid Wi-Fi entirely and use your data plan. But if you really need to connect, a VPN adds a protective tunnel that hides your activity. And make sure auto-join is turned off. You don’t want your phone quietly connecting to a trap without you realizing.”

Enhance your connectivity safety

Signal quality can be spotty at large festivals, especially in remote or crowded areas. Using a phone with dual SIM support (such as a physical SIM plus an eSIM) allows you to connect to two networks simultaneously, maintaining better connectivity.

“Many phones now support dual SIM functionality, meaning you can get both a physical SIM and an eSIM in the same phone,” shares Eric. “This allows you to connect to two networks at once and gives you flexibility to use whichever network has better service in the area. It’s a huge advantage when coverage gets spotty or during emergencies.”

Download offline maps and set up emergency information

Cell service may be unreliable due to network congestion. Download offline maps beforehand so you can navigate without signal. Also, keep emergency contacts and medical details accessible from your lock screen in case someone needs to assist you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People forget that GPS doesn’t need data to work, it just needs a downloaded map,” Eric points out. “If you’re going to a festival in a rural or crowded area, download your route, the festival grounds, and surrounding areas. It might save you if you get separated or need to leave in an emergency.”

Charge wisely and securely

Public USB charging stations pose security risks because hackers can compromise your device or steal data through the charging cable. Bring your own power bank or use a USB data blocker—a small device that supplies power but prevents data transfer—to stay safe while charging.

“Most people have no idea their phone can be hacked just by plugging into a sketchy charger. And at festivals, when you’re tired, your phone’s dying, and you just want a quick top-up, mistakes happen easily,” Eric explains. “The best thing to do is to bring your own power bank. Or if you do need to use a public USB port, a data blocker is a must. It's tiny, cheap, and it completely blocks the risk.”