Celebrate British Tomato Fortnight with fresh tomato growing tips

To celebrate the high-quality tomatoes grown in the UK, their flavour and nutritional benefits, the annual British Tomato Fortnight is scheduled from the 2nd-15th June this year. Horticultural experts at Cherry Lane Garden Centres have shared their top tips on how you can raise the vine for unbeatable homegrown flavour.

The horticultural experts said: “Start by sowing seeds in late March to early April, the perfect time for outdoor growing, or late February to mid-March if growing indoors. Make sure to maintain the right environment for the germination process of the plant; the seeds need a temperature of about 18°C.

“Place your pots on a warm windowsill and cover with a clear plastic bag for maintaining humidity. Humidity control is vital in tomato growth as these self-pollinating fruits need the perfect conditions for pollen to move effectively. Keeping humidity levels at around 40-70% is ideal for proper pollination as well as reducing the risk of diseases.

“Ensure you keep the soil or compost evenly moist. Plants in containers tend to dry out quickly, so make sure to water them regularly or using a self-watering planter is also a great way to maintain a steady flow of moisture in the soil. To boost fruiting, feed your plant with a high potassium liquid fertiliser every 10-14 days from when you see the first fruits starting to bloom.

“Tomatoes start to ripen from around mid-summer, it might change depending on the variety, weather and fruit size. Small cherry tomatoes ripen quicker than larger fruits. Make sure you check your plants every few days, and when picking the ripened tomatoes, pick them with the stalk still attached as this will extend the freshness of your produce.

“Growing your own tomatoes has so many benefits, not only are they bursting with flavour, but they’re also packed with nutrients like vitamin C, which supports your immune system and skin health. It’s an investment in your health, your wallet, and your overall wellbeing. Plus, there’s nothing more satisfying than saying, ‘I grew that’!”