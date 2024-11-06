Don’t miss out on Pension Credit and Winter Fuel Payments – Incommunities urges customers to get in touch for help with applications

Housing provider Incommunities is calling on all its customers of pension age to check if they are claiming the benefits they are entitled to - and is offering free support to make the process easier.

With up to £2.1 billion of Pension Credit going unclaimed, Incommunities wants to help its customers access the benefits they are entitled to.

Incommunities’ Money Matters team is on hand to provide help with applications, form completion and, in some cases, getting benefits backdated.

Once someone qualifies for Pension Credit, they will also receive the Winter Fuel Payment of up to £300.

The deadline to apply for Pension Credit to qualify for the 2024 Winter Fuel Payment is 21st December, 2024.

Pension Credit is worth over £3,500 a year on average. It is designed to help with daily living costs for people over State Pension age and on a low income, though receiving State Pension is not a requirement for eligibility.

Emma Warden, from the Money Matters team at Incommunities, said: “There are more than 800,000 people across the country in receipt of a lower income who are eligible to claim Pension Credit but aren’t. For many, it may be because they don’t know they’re entitled to it, while others may be put off by the application forms involved.

“We want to tell our customers that we’re here to help. If you’re State Pension age, currently 66, or within four months of it, we can start your application. You can still have savings and qualify for Pension Credit, which many people aren’t aware of.”

(left to right) Emma Warden, Sarah Bates and Matthew Steele from the Money Matters team at Incommunities.

The Winter Fuel Payment is just one of the many benefits that someone with Pension Credit automatically qualifies for.

Other benefits include a free TV licence if you are over 75, subsidised or exempt council tax, contributions towards rent payments, help with NHS dental treatment, glasses, and transport costs for hospital appointments.

Any Incommunities’ customers who would like help applying for Pension Credit, or any other benefit, should visit www.incommunities.co.uk/money-matters, or call 0330 1759540 to speak to the Money Matters team.