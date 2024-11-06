In second place in Yorkshire was Bingley, Halifax was third, Fulwood in York was fourth and Nether Edge in Sheffield was fifth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire, according to a new survey.

Most Popular

The spa town known for its historic buildings, gardens, natural springs and food was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place in Yorkshire was Bingley, Halifax was third, Fulwood in York was fourth and Nether Edge in Sheffield was fifth.

Harrogate - happiest place to live in Yorkshire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Harrogate Grammar, Oatlands Infants and Western Primary are all rated as Outstanding by Ofsted. Popular pubs include the Fat Badger and the Harrogate Tap.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate was second on the main national list which was won by Stratford-upon-Avon.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Harrogate is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Harrogate which is well served by Harrogate Housing Association. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

It guarantees next day delivery to nearly all addresses throughout the UK if the order is placed by 8pm the previous day.

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.