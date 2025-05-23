Leeds is Yorkshire’s Top Coworking Market and UK’s 7th Largest with 52 Flexible Workspaces

The latest State of the Coworking Industry Report in Q1 2025 has just been released by CoworkingCafe, offering a detailed snapshot of the flexible office market across the UK and Ireland.

Based on proprietary data as of April 1st, 2025, the report explores workspace inventory at national and local levels — including a breakdown of leading coworking markets — alongside median subscription prices and top coworking operators.

Leeds Highlights – Q1 2025

Local Workspace Inventory: Leeds offers 52 coworking spaces as of Q1 2025, making it the leading flex workspace hub in Yorkshire and ranking 7th nationally.

Distribution of Coworking Spaces in UK and Ireland in Q1 2025

Median Subscription Prices:

Dedicated desks cost £248 per month, matching the UK median.

Open workspaces are priced at £172 per month, just below the national median of £175.

Virtual office subscriptions stand at £50 per month, also matching the UK median.

Meeting rooms have a median price of £30 per hour, slightly above the national median of £27/hour.

UK Highlights

UK & Ireland’s combined inventory reached 4,090 spacesin Q1 2025.

The UK coworking market hosts 3,829 spaces in Q1 2025, with 3,335 in England, 291 in Scotland, 119 in Wales, and 84 in Northern Ireland.

Greater London leads with 1,145 locations, followed by Manchester (93), Glasgow (67), and Birmingham (63).