Leeds is Yorkshire’s Top Coworking Market and UK’s 7th Largest with 52 Flexible Workspaces
Based on proprietary data as of April 1st, 2025, the report explores workspace inventory at national and local levels — including a breakdown of leading coworking markets — alongside median subscription prices and top coworking operators.
Leeds Highlights – Q1 2025
Local Workspace Inventory: Leeds offers 52 coworking spaces as of Q1 2025, making it the leading flex workspace hub in Yorkshire and ranking 7th nationally.
Median Subscription Prices:
- Dedicated desks cost £248 per month, matching the UK median.
- Open workspaces are priced at £172 per month, just below the national median of £175.
- Virtual office subscriptions stand at £50 per month, also matching the UK median.
- Meeting rooms have a median price of £30 per hour, slightly above the national median of £27/hour.
UK Highlights
UK & Ireland’s combined inventory reached 4,090 spacesin Q1 2025.
The UK coworking market hosts 3,829 spaces in Q1 2025, with 3,335 in England, 291 in Scotland, 119 in Wales, and 84 in Northern Ireland.
Greater London leads with 1,145 locations, followed by Manchester (93), Glasgow (67), and Birmingham (63).
You can read the full report here: https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/uk-ireland-coworking-report/