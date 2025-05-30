Link the Personal Tax Free Allowance to a Cost of Living Index.

The annual personal tax free allowance of £12,570 has been frozen since 2020 and is not due to be reviewed until 2028 unless of course this petition stirs up a hornet’s nest, by getting people to be engaged and prove that the voice of the people is listened to and acted upon.

There has been a a cost of living crisis for a few years now and the effect of this is that more and more people are struggling to keep their heads above water and there are many who are unable to.

I recently spoke with a volunteer at a foodbank who was saying there has been an increase in those needing to access this service who are both in work and have mortgages. Britain is supposed to be one of the wealthiest countries in the world and yet we have this crisis which is simply not being addressed effectively. That is despicable and whilst I may be fortunate by birth I am ashamed to be a British citizen where poverty in this day and age exists to the extent it does.

When I started this petition to prove the point about how inflation is eroding what goods and services can be bought I went onto the Bank of England's inflation calculator. I keyed in the annual personal allowance £12,570 and the date from-this allowance was frozen in 2020 by the Conservative administration with a review date in 2028. The current administration has decided not to change that review date so this allowance continues to buy less and less, or looking at it in another way people are having to find more simply to keep up with prices. Belt tightening-if of course you can afford the belt.

In March of this year the inflation calculator showed that £12,570 then required £15,732. And that is inflation over the 5 year period from the time it was frozen.

At the end of May I thought an update might be a good idea and the uplift in prices in one month is simply staggering. The ‘Old Lady of Threadneedle Street’ is now stating you need £15,919. That is an increase of £187.

There was a petition asking for this allowance to be increased to £20k which achieved over 260,000 signatures. It is available https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEI8WbYRHCw. It ends with the Minister from the Treasury stating there is still not going to be any change until 2028. Even then it may not change.

Inflation can be caused by too much demand or too little supply, or other factors. It is these other factors that are often overlooked. Governments make mistakes. In recent years there have been more mistakes than you can care to think of. Yet it is always the taxpayer that has to foot the bill. Is it any wonder this country is sliding down the tubes.

As part of raising awareness of this petition I have travelled to numerous places and the state of many of the towns and cities is simply unbelievable. They look run down, boarded up shop fronts, really depressing places, run down neglected, probably because the local council has no money.

Let me return to the contributory factors of inflation. Firstly, the last government’s failed Rwandan Asylum scheme quote:

“Incoming Interior minister Yvette Cooper said that month that the plan had already cost UK taxpayers 700 million pounds ($890 million).

A British government spokesperson said in an emailed statement Cooper had been clear that the Rwanda asylum partnership had wasted tax-payer money and should not continue”.

Reuters 4 March 2025

It has also been made known that not a single penny given to Rwanda is to be returned to the UK. This cost the taxpayer £715m.The Migration Observatory 30/05/2025

Wasted tax payers money has to be contributing to inflation. It’s one of a number of holes in the UK bucket. That money could have been put to good use. Instead the ‘hard’, (don’t politicians love to use that word) working people of this country are being made to pay for what can only be called incompetence and a lack of accountability.

Again, the contracts for medical equipment during the covid pandemic-where it was clearly not what you know (pretty basic stuff: does it meet standards? Does it do the job?), but who you know.

Undoubtedly the proven non-value add of leaving the EU has also had significant and ongoing inflationary costs. All borne to by the hapless living and yet to be born taxpayer.

I for one do not think the average ‘hard’ working person needs to continue on this disastrous journey we’re being subjected to.