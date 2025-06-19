Popular Leeds spots where drinking is banned

With temperatures set to hit 29 degrees around Leeds this weekend, many people will be enjoying the sunshine – whether it’s at Roundhay Park, Ilkley’s River Wharfe, or firing up the BBQ in your garden.

But before you crack open something boozy in your favourite outdoor spot, you might want to check if you’re breaking the law and swap the booze for something alcohol-free.

Across the area, local rules mean that sip could land you with a hefty fine, with Leeds City Council enforcing Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) and handing out fines for alcohol-related anti-social behaviour across the region. This reflects a broader national trend: in 2023, councils across England and Wales handed out over 19,000 fines for PSPO breaches – a 42% rise from the previous year – with public drinking ranked as the second most common offence[1].

Interest in rules around public drinking is on the rise, with Google searches for: ‘is public drinking illegal’ spiking by over 400% in the past quarter, showing just how many people are unsure where they stand[2].

Alcohol-free beer brand Mash Gang have highlighted some of the most popular spots around Leeds which could land you in hot water if you opt for an alcoholic drink.

Ilkley River Wharfe

With the weather warming up, a trip to Ilkley’s River Wharfe or the moor may be tempting. But before you pack the picnic and chilled drinks, it’s worth knowing the local laws. Local councils have PSPOs in place covering public spaces like Ilkley’s riverside, where alcohol bans help prevent anti-social behaviour, littering, and large gatherings.

Public Transport

Cracking open a lager on your First Bus ride or a Northern train from Leeds station? Big mistake. While Leeds doesn’t have a TfL-style blanket ban, Northern Rail can fine or remove drunk passengers causing disruption, and open alcohol isn’t allowed on many bus services. Plus, drunk and disorderly behaviour in or around Leeds Station could get you fined or even arrested by British Transport Police.

Leeds Parks and Open Spaces

A sunny afternoon at Roundhay Park or Golden Acre Park sounds like the perfect summer day – but don’t bring the booze. Leeds has specific PSPOs covering these popular parks, meaning drinking alcohol is banned or restricted, especially during events or busy periods. Local rangers and council staff can confiscate alcohol, and fines can apply. BBQs are also banned in many parks, including Roundhay, to protect the grasslands and reduce fire risk, so check the signs before you set up.

"A lot of people don’t realise the rules until it’s too late," said Mike Baggs, founder of Mash Gang. "We’re all used to having a few beers at the beach or in the park, but being unaware of alcohol restrictions can land you in hot water. Going alcohol-free isn't just about being sensible – it means you can chill out properly, without having to watch your back."