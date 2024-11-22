Spike in knife crime across Sheffield exposes critical data gaps in police reporting

Recent figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed a concerning surge in knife crime across Sheffield, raising questions about South Yorkshire Police’s ability to effectively track and respond. Official data showed a steady rise in violent crime, yet the lack of comprehensive reporting exposed significant gaps in how the police track and address the issue.

“This was an ongoing issue that needed urgent attention,” said Anthony Olaseinde (Big Ant), founder of the Always an Alternative charity. “We needed better support for young people to steer them away from violence and gang involvement.”

Knife crime remained worryingly high in Sheffield in recent years. Between 2019 and 2024, data from South Yorkshire Police revealed a troubling trend of violent offences.

In the 2022-2023 period alone, there were four homicides, nine attempted murders, and 107 threats to kill involving knives.

Over 1,000 knife-related offences were recorded, spanning robbery, assault, and sexual assault.

Mr Olaseinde said: “Because there’s always an alternative choice. When you grow up, people are always telling you what you should be and who you should be, and I think that forms a lot of challenging behaviour.”

“Schools will tell you you’re going to be a certain person, and your parents will tell you which path they want you to go down. However, there’s always that option of doing what you want and being who you want to be.”

Although the number of robberies slightly reduced, serious offences remained high. In 2023-2024, Sheffield reported 264 robberies linked to knives and over 200 incidents of serious assault annually.

One concerning trend was the involvement of young people. Between 2018 and 2023, over 300 minors were arrested for possessing a knife or blade.

In 2022 alone, 52 minors were arrested for knife-related charges, underscoring the growing crisis of youth violence.

Arrests among older age groups remained significant, with 125 individuals aged 18-25 arrested in 2019.

The role of gangs further complicated the issue.

South Yorkshire Police admitted that they could not accurately track gang-related incidents due to the absence of a “gang-related” flag in their database.

This gap meant each case had to be reviewed manually, a process that took over 56,000 hours. This made it difficult to gauge the full extent of gang violence.

Another significant data gap was regarding knife-related incidents in schools.

Despite reports of such incidents on school premises, South Yorkshire Police were unable to provide specific numbers, leaving educators and parents uncertain about student safety.

Katy Ryan, a primary school teacher from Sheffield, said, “This is a critical issue. If we don’t fully understand the extent of knife crime in schools, how can we ensure the safety of students and staff?”

South Yorkshire Police implemented initiatives such as Guns and Knives Take Lives and Your Life, Your Choice, which aim to educate young people about the dangers of carrying knives and gang involvement.

However, these programs were limited in their reach, with only a fraction of schools having access to these crucial sessions.

Experts suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the rise in knife crime.

While South Yorkshire Police had not released specific data on the pandemic’s impact, studies indicated that lockdowns, economic hardship, and social isolation exacerbated violence, especially among youth.

“While some types of crime, such as theft and robbery, decreased during the COVID-19 lockdowns, violent crime, including incidents of domestic abuse and assaults, increased in certain areas post-lockdown,” according to a report from the Office for National Statistics.

“This suggests that social and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic may have exacerbated issues like youth violence and gang-related crimes,” a 2020 analysis by the BBC concluded.

Despite ongoing efforts by South Yorkshire Police, community leaders called for more investment in crime prevention, better data collection, and increased youth services.

Anthony Olaseinde said, “The lack of visible policing increases all crimes. When people don’t see officers around, they think their chances of being stopped and searched are slim, so they crack on without fear.”

South Yorkshire Police acknowledged these challenges but emphasised that more work was needed to improve data collection and tackle the root causes of knife crime.

The Safer Sheffield Partnership, which includes local authorities, schools, and the police, highlighted the need for a multi-agency approach to tackling knife crime. In a statement obtained through a Freedom of Information report, the Partnership said:“We will work in partnership to protect the most vulnerable people in Sheffield and relentlessly pursue those seeking to abuse, harm, or exploit them.”

Their latest strategy reaffirmed this commitment and said: “The Partnership remains committed to reducing violence, including knife crime, by addressing the supply of weapons, tackling organised crime, and engaging with communities to reduce the factors that lead to violence.”

Despite these efforts, experts continue to call for better data systems, stronger prevention measures, and increased investment in youth services to break the cycle of violence.

As Sheffield continues to battle rising knife crime, experts and community leaders are calling for a coordinated, proactive response.

South Yorkshire Police have been reached out for a comment.