Prince Harry spoke about both his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and his late mother, Princess Diana in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.

In February of this year, Prince Harry was awarded £140,6000 after settling with Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking claims. He was awarded the money over 15 of the 22 Mirror Group newspaper articles he complained about that were obtained by phone hacking and other illegal methods.

In the interview with Rebecca Barry, in response to her asking if the legal battles attract more attention, Prince Harry said: “It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the UK and what did Prince Harry say about Princess Diana in documentary? (Photo by Getty Images) | getty

When did Meghan Markle last visit the UK?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was last seen in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth back in 2022. She did however briefly touch down in the UK in May of this year. However, that was only to meet Prince Harry before they travelled together to Nigeria. The pair met each other at Heathrow’s VIP Windsor Suite before taking an overnight British Airways flight to Abuja.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex had been in the UK in May to give a reading at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. When he returned to the UK in May, Prince Harry did not see his brother Prince William nor his father, King Charles. A spokesman on behalf of Prince Harry said at the time that he was unable to see the King because of his “full schedule and that he “hopes to see him soon.”

Prince Harry and King Charles did meet one another in February, Prince Harry flew back to the UK following a phone call between the pair where King Charles shared his cancer diagnosis with his youngest son. The meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry reportedly only lasted 30 to 45 minutes.

Will Meghan Markle return to the UK in 2027 for the Invictus Games in Birmingham?

Following the announcement that Birmingham has won the bid to host the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027, there has been speculation whether Meghan Markle will attend along with her husband, Prince Harry. At this stage, particularly after Prince Harry’s interview, it is unlikely that she will return because of security fears.

What did Prince Harry say about his late mother, Princess Diana, in the Tabloids on Trial documentary?

Rebecca Barry said that “Other victims of hacking I have spoken to have described the paranoia that it creates, do you identify with that?” In response, Prince Harry said: "I think paranoia is a very interesting word because yes it could then be paranoia but then when you are vindicated, it proves that you weren’t being paranoid.”

He then went on to say “It’s the same with my mother, there is evidence to suggest that she was being hacked in the mid 90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet, still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as paranoid. But she wasn’t paranoid, she was absolutely right in what was happening to her. And she is not around today to find out the truth.”