This Amazon dress is the effortless staple you need to keep cool this summer | Amazon

Stay stylish and cool in hot weather with this Amazon dress now on sale.

Looking for the perfect throw-on dress that combines effortless style, comfort, and a flattering fit? Look no further than the Aokosor Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt Dress with Ruffle Sleeves and Belt , £16.14 normally £18.99 - that’s 15% off for a limited time.

The Aokosor dress is designed with feminine ruffled sleeves that add a touch of sophistication to an otherwise casual look. The V-neckline offers a flattering silhouette, while the adjustable belt cinches at the waist to accentuate your natural curves, making it suitable for all body types, from sizes S to XXL.

Aokosor Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt Dress with Ruffle Sleeves and Belt

Made from 101% polyester, which feels cool, soft, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch. Whether you're heading out in a heatwave or packing it for a vacation, this dress is resistant to wrinkles and easy to care for, ideal for on-the-go women.

This is the dress you can literally throw on and go. Pair it with: a sunhat and sandals for the beach or short boots and a clutch for brunch. With its stylish design, cooling fabric, and easy-to-wear shape, this dress makes a thoughtful gift for women of all ages.

At only £16.14 during Prime Day, it's a budget-friendly fashion find that feels anything but cheap. It’s available in a range of colours including black, pink, blue, green and off-white (prices may vary).

