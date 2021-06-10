Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: the best home appliance deals to expect

Amazon Prime Day is happening June 21 and 22 (yes, that’s two days). Here is our guide to the early home appliance deals

Amazon Prime Day Appliance Deals

We won’t know for sure what deals will be available on Amazon Prime Day until the day itself, but here are some early appliance deals which are available now.

On the day itself, we can expect big savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals?

The Amazon Prime discounts are only available to those with Amazon Prime memberships, so if you want to take advantage of the deals that will be on offer, you’ll need to become a Prime member.

You can enjoy 30 days free of Amazon Prime - after that point, you can either cancel your subscription, or sign up for:

Prime Video: offers access to all that Amazon Prime Video, but not any of the other perks of Amazon Prime, and costs £5.99 per month

Amazon Prime: gives you full access to everything that Amazon Prime has to offer, including Prime Video, premium delivery, photo storage and music streaming. Costs £7.99 per month

Prime annual: has all the perks of Amazon Prime, but charges you annually instead of monthly. Touted by Amazon as the “best value” deal, it costs £79 per year

Prime Student: students can enjoy a six month trial of Amazon Prime for free, and thereafter is half price, at £3.99 per month

How to spot Prime Day Deals

Prime Day deals are coded in blue so you’ll be able to quickly spot these deals, and there will also be lightning deals for extra savings during the day. You’ll be able to grab a bargain on everything from technology, clothing and every day essentials.

Don’t forget to log in early to see the best deals as stock may be limited and some products may sell out quickly, but also remember to keep checking throughout the day as new deals will be added.

You can also save £10 on Prime Day when you spend £10 with small businesses, so you’ll feel good about supporting independent businesses but you’ll also have more money in the bank.

These are the home appliance deals already available on Amazon Prime

Tower T17021 Manual Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation and 60 Min Timer, 4.3 Litre, Black

£46.48 (was £69.99)

Air fryers are fantastic devices to cook so many different kinds of food, from meat and fish to vegetables, but with much less fat and in much less time.

There are two dial controls to let you easily adjust the timer and temperature between 80-200°C. You can let this machine take all the hard work out of cooking when you’ve had a long day.

This air fryer oven also lets you fry, grill, bake and roast, so it’s the ultimate cooking companion.

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa Max Suction, 7.2cm Thin, Super Quiet, Auto Charge Robotic Vacuum, Pet Hair Care, Cleaning Robot with Anti-Drop and Collision Sensor, Works on Hard Floor to Carpet

£169.99 (was £229.99)

This is a super quiet, self-charging robotic vacuum cleaner which works on a hard floor and thin carpet.

Robot vacuums are great for people who have extremely busy lives and don’t have much time for cleaning as you can leave this nifty little machine to do the clean up for you. It’s compact too, so it can easily remove dust and dirt from hard to reach places including pet hair.

It’s easy to set up with the remote so it takes no effort to sort.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UKT] Anti Hair Wrap, Pet Hair, Single Battery, Turquoise Blue

£319 (was £379.99)

Shark is a reputable brand for vacuum cleaners. This model has a flexible head and is free from cables, so you can easily take it round every area of your home without having to worry about reach or the cable tangling.

It also allows you to clean those harder-to-reach places with ease and has a 40-minute running time on a full charge.

It is made with Shark’s anti-hair-wrap technology, so it will clean the brush head as it sucks up dirt from your carpet and hard wood floors.

Aucma Stand Mixer, 6.2L Food Mixer 1400W Tilt-Head Electric Kitchen Mixer with Dough Hook, Wire Whip & Beater (6.2L, Blue)

£84.99 (was £99.99)

This mixer is one of Amazon’s number one best sellers. It is equipped with a dough hook, beater, whisk and a 6.2L stainless steel two handles bowl, making it easy to use for making cakes, breads, cookies, pastry, muffins and waffles.

It has a powerful 1400 Watt motor and six speeds with pulse function so it gets the job done smoothly and quickly. It’s also available in red and silver, but at the time of writing the discount was only available on the blue model.

Bosch MutiTalent3 MCM3501MGB Food Processor, Plastic, 800W - Black

£89 (was £120)

This food processor comes with a whole host of attachments so you can be sure it can tackle any food job required.

It comes with a plastic mixing bowl, plastic blender attachment, a reversible shredding disc, a beating disc, a reversible slicing disc, a stuffer, a universal knife, a universal shredder, an accessory carrier, a plastic dough tool, a blade protection cap, a grinding blade, a small chopper and a small mill.

Whether you’re making a smoothie for breakfast or chopping onions for dinner, the variable speeds settings and functions on this mixer mean you’ll always have the best settings to get perfect results.

infray USB Desk Fan Rechargeable Portable Oscillating Table Fan with Night Breathing Light, Air Circulator Foldable Quiet Fan Desktop Personal Fan with 4 Speeds Setting for Home Office - White

£25.49 (was £39.99)

As the warm weather continues, we all need a fan to keep cool and this one is a USB desk fan which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use so it’s perfect to use while you are working from home.

It can also be used as night light and even a breathing night light with a breeze which can help you and your family drift off peacefully at night.