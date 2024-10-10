Amazon Prime Day: This family-friendly tablet has been reduced to just £29.99
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you're tired of your tablet, or if you haven't actually invested in one yet, this might be the perfect opportunity.
It's one of Amazon's Fire range, so it packs in a lot of features, including 16GB of storage, 10-hour battery life, 2GB of RAM, Alexa, and video calling - but it's available for a very tempting price.
The 7" display makes it a very portable tablet that's easy to hold, especially for adults with smaller hands, or kids. And children can use it freely thanks to the parental controls option.
Usually priced at £64.99, the saving is over 50% thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days. But there is a catch.
Firstly, you can have any colour you like as long as it's pink. There's no black versions available.
Secondly, to unlock the 54% off deal, you'd have to pick the version that comes with ads. It's not a disaster, they're not too intrusive, but that's how you get the biggest saving.
To buy a version without ads is only a tenner more, but if you're on a tight budget, just learn to live with them.
Still, it's a really cheap way of getting a brand new tablet, and it could be the perfect Christmas gift for a family member.