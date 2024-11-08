Best Echo Dot deal: Huge discount on this Amazon smart tech bundle

The bundle includes two smart speakers and a Philips hue bulb | Amazon

This Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker deal is only on for a limited time - but it’s one of the best bundles we’ve seen

Amazon's Black Friday sale hasn't even started yet, but there are still some incredible deals on the site if you know where to look.

And we couldn't resist sharing this remarkable discount on a pair of the latest Echo Dot smart speakers, because not only are they better than half price, they're bundled in with a free smart bulb.

It's not just any smart bulb either, it's a Philips Hue smart bulb, which normally costs £13.99. And if you don't want or need a smart bulb, you could choose a Sengled smart plug instead.

The Echo Dots that come in the package are the 5th generation, which has a better, more immersive sound, and deep bass from its diminutive frame.

Obviously it gives you access to Alexa, which enables you to control smart home devices with your voice and ask for weather, travel, shopping, or music.

Smart speakers are handy things to have around the house | Amazon

Ordinarily, the bundle costs £123.97 but this limited-time deal brings the price down to £48.98, so less than £50.

To put that into perspective, you'd normally pay more than £50 for one Echo Dot.

To get this deal there are just a few simple caveats. The first one is that it's only available with Echo Dots in the Charcoal colour, the white one isn't included.

The second caveat is that it's a limited-time deal, and it's only available to Amazon Prime members.

However, there is a way to sign up to a free trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you all the benefits including fast and free delivery for 30 days.