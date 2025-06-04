The iPhone 15 remains one of the UK’s most searched smartphones, pictured here in pink with its sleek, modern design | Apple

This iPhone 15 deal from Mobiles.co.uk offers big data and big savings, as newer models drive down the price of one of Apple’s most popular handsets.

The iPhone 15 is still the most searched-for phone in the UK right now, but with newer models arriving, prices on this powerhouse handset have quietly started to fall. If you’re looking for a current-generation iPhone that doesn’t cost the earth, this could be the best-value deal available.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the iPhone 15 (128GB, pink) on iD Mobile for just £9 upfront and £26.99 a month. That adds up to only £680.76 over 24 months. It comes with a huge 100GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and texts, and free next-day delivery. On O2, a similar deal costs £745 with just half the data. Vodafone matches the data allowance but charges £755 in total.

Despite newer iPhones hitting the market, the iPhone 15 still holds its own. It features the powerful A16 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera with 2x zoom, cinematic 4K video, and the sleek 6.1 inch OLED screen with Dynamic Island controls. It also comes with USB-C charging and iOS 17 out of the box.

Battery life stretches to around 20 hours of video playback, and MagSafe compatibility means you can snap on accessories or wireless chargers with ease. Apple’s privacy tools, Face ID, and seamless app performance remain best-in-class for users who want a smooth and secure experience.

The iPhone 15 remains a great option for anyone who wants near-flagship features without the flagship price tag. While the newer iPhone 16 Pro models bring incremental updates, most users will be more than happy with the speed, camera power and battery life the iPhone 15 delivers. The A16 chip is still one of the fastest processors in any smartphone, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and multitasking without a hitch.

