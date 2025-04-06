Hundreds of top UK mags are on the Readly app | Composite image: NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From Hello! to Empire and National Geographic Kids, Readly gives you unlimited access to hundreds of UK magazines in one app – here are the most surprising titles you can read for free during your trial.

If you’re looking to save money without giving up your favourite reads, there’s a clever digital hack more people are switching to – and it’s called Readly. This magazine app lets you read hundreds of UK and international titles for free during your trial, with no obligation to continue. Whether you’re into celeb gossip, fitness, food, or tech, you’ll find something surprising in the line-up.

To help you make the most of it, we’ve rounded up twelve of the most unexpected, high-quality magazines you can read instantly – for free.

1. Empire

Love film? Empire is the UK’s go-to movie magazine with exclusive interviews, reviews, and set access. New issues drop monthly – and you get them all included.

2. Hello!

Royal fans and celeb watchers will be thrilled to see Hello! is part of the Readly library. Get weekly issues without queuing at the shops.

3. BBC Gardeners’ World

Whether you’re planting your first window box or managing a full allotment, BBC Gardeners’ World is packed with monthly advice, seasonal checklists, and expert tips. A must-read for green-fingered beginners and pros alike – and you’ll get every issue free in your Readly trial.

4. Men’s Health

Whether you’re chasing fitness goals or just need straightforward wellness advice, Men’s Health has your back. Every issue is packed with workouts, nutrition tips, and mindset advice.

5. National Geographic Kids

This one’s perfect for families – National Geographic Kids combines education and fun, with puzzles, facts, and stunning photography for curious minds.

6. Wired UK

From AI to the latest in science, tech and culture, Wired UK offers sharp analysis and future-gazing features you won’t find in standard news apps.

7. The Week Junior

Great for kids aged eight to fourteen, The Week Junior breaks down the news in an age-appropriate and engaging way – ideal if you want screen time to be educational.

8. Women’s Health

From fitness routines to mental health support, Women’s Health is a well-rounded choice for anyone wanting a healthy lifestyle boost.

9. Red

A brilliant all-rounder with fashion, interiors, relationships and smart writing – Red makes a great digital coffee table read.

10. What Car?

If you’re thinking about buying a new or used car, What Car? is one of the most trusted sources in the UK for expert reviews, ratings and real-world buying advice. From electric vehicles to family SUVs, it breaks down the pros and cons in plain English – and every monthly issue is included in your Readly trial.

11. The Week

For digestible current affairs, The Week takes the best from multiple news sources and wraps it up in a smart, easy-to-read format.

12. Closer

Love reality TV, real-life stories and celeb updates? Closer brings it all together weekly – and it’s included in the Readly trial.

