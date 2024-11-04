Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme has found that King Charles and the Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals worth millions of pounds with the armed forces, the NHS and state schools.

They examined the land and properties the two leading royals own through the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchies - which are exempt from paying corporation tax or capital gains tax - own hundreds of portions of land across Yorkshire, particularly in mining areas.

This includes the Woodsmith potash mine in the North York Moors National Park, near Whitby.

Work was initially started by a company called Sirius in 2017, before the firm collapse and was bought by Anglo American.

An aerial view of the Woodsmith Project.

The Sunday Times has reported the King’s duchy is still receiving £102,000 a year for use of the mine, with its 70-year lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mine is not yet fully operational, but if it does the Duchy of Lancaster will get £265,000 a year in rent, and 2.5 per cent of mineral sales.

The King has often spoken out in favour of environmental projects and against climate change.

Yet the Campaign for National Parks and the North York Moors Association oppose the development of the Woodsmith Mine saying it will “damage the special qualities, including the beauty and tranquillity” of the North York Moors National Park.

The King’s duchy will also make at least £15 million from renting land for 50 years to the independent school Harrogate Ladies’ College, the investigation found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles set to return to a full overseas tour schedule next year. King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a farewell ceremony on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024 in Apia, Samoa | Getty Images

Yorkshire has one of the highest concentrated areas of land owned by both duchies in the country.

The investigation reported that last year the Duchy of Lancaster agreed a deal to store a new fleet of electric ambulances, owned by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust in London, in one of the estate’s warehouses at a cost of £11.4 million over 15 years.

It also said the Duchy of Cornwall had charged the navy more than £1 million since 2004 to build and use jetties and moor warships on the Cornish coastline.

A Duchy of Lancaster spokesman said: “The Duchy of Lancaster operates as a commercial company, managing a broad range of land and property assets across England and Wales. It complies with all relevant UK legislation and regulatory standards applicable to its range of business activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While His Majesty The King takes a close interest in the work of the duchy, the day-to-day management of the portfolio is the responsibility of the council and executive team.”

A Duchy of Cornwall spokesman said: “The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate with a commercial imperative which we achieve alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities.