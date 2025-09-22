Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form’s highly acclaimed reputation as ‘a place where futures are made’ will be showcased at its 2025 Open Evening.

Prospective students and families will get to see and hear first-hand about the outstanding achievements of students, the dedication of staff and the supportive environment that drives success, on Thursday, October 23, 5pm–8pm.

Visitors can meet specialist teachers and current sixth formers, experience departments in action, tour the school and the impressive Jo Cox Sixth Form Centre, and hear inspiring talks from Headteacher Mr Peter Roberts and Head of Sixth Form, Mr James Longridge.

Academic achievement is at the forefront. | Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form

Today Mr Longridge explained why Heckmondwike Grammar School is such a special place.

He said` “ Our students at Heckmondwike Grammar Sixth Form never cease to amaze me with their incredible achievements.

“As the Head of the Sixth Form, I take great pride in their accomplishments and feel honoured to be a part of their journey.

Open Evening on Oct 23, 2025 | Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form

“Our main aim is to provide the best possible conditions for teaching and learning so that students can reach their full potential both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a place where students are given the tools and support they need to excel academically and grow into well-rounded individuals, ready to take on whatever challenges life throws their way.

A proud history of success | Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form

“At Heckmondwike, academic achievement is at the forefront, and our results speak for themselves. Year after year, our students achieve fantastic A-Level results that exceed the national averages.

“This year, an amazing 85% of students scored A-Level grades of C or higher, and 80% of those grades were A*, A, or B. Eleven of our students picked up three A* grades, and five of our students bagged an incredible four A* grades!

“But what's even more impressive than the statistics is the environment that helps make this possible.

“The teachers here are committed to helping students reach their full potential, and our ethos of 'work hard, play hard' runs through everything we do. Whether you’re aiming for top grades or just trying to be the best version of yourself, you’ll find all the support you need.

“One of the things that really sets Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form apart is the sheer number of students who go on to study at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities. This year, 148 students chose to go onto University, of those, 93% managed to get into their first choice which is a phenomenal achievement. 78% were Russell Group Universities.

This year 85% of students scored A-Level grades at Heckmondwike Grammar Sixth Form | Lucille Moore

“The school has a track record of sending a higher percentage of students to Oxbridge than the national average, with a unique support system in place for those students wishing to apply for Oxford and Cambridge.

“ As Degree Apprenticeship grow in popularity, we are proud to have supported many students to successfully gain placements at KPMG Finance, Mott Mcdonald, Turner & Townsend, Coke Cola, Airbus Engineering and the Ministry of Defence. All this is credit to how well-prepared students are when they leave us.

“Having the confidence needed to pursue their dreams, with the knowledge and skills they need to make those dreams a reality.

Focused learning and social interaction is encouraged. | Heckmondwike Grammar Sixth Form

The Jo Cox Sixth Form Centre: A Space to Learn and Grow

“When you walk into the Jo Cox Building, you immediately get a sense of what makes Heckmondwike so special. This modern, purpose-built facility is at the heart of Sixth Form life. Whether you’re looking for a quiet study space, an area to learn with friends or a place to hang out, it’s all there.

“The design of the building encourages both focused learning and social interaction, our students consistently feedback that studying at HGS Sixth Form is like being part of a supportive and friendly community.One of the best things about Heckmondwike’s Sixth Form is the flexibility it offers. Most students opt to take three A-Levels, and the school provides a wide variety of subjects, so there’s something for everyone.

A community where you’re encouraged to aim high and reach your full potential | Lucille Moore

“Whether you’re passionate about the sciences, humanities, or arts, you can tailor your studies to suit your future plans.We proudly provide our students with access to our Sixth Form Pathway Program. This initiative is a real game-changer because it gives them access to specific career-focused guidance in the following pathways: OxbridgeMedical SciencesScience, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)Humanities and ArtsBusinessApprenticeship and Employment.

“Through talks, seminars, educational trips, and one-on-one guidance, our students can get the insight and experience they need to pursue their chosen career path.It’s not all about hitting the books, though. Heckmondwike Grammar School is passionate about enrichment, so you’re encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities. Whether it’s sports, arts, or leadership roles, there’s plenty to dive into outside the classroom.

Students to develop new skills, explore their interests, and make friends along the way. | Students to develop new skills, explore their interests, and make friends along the way.

“These opportunities allow our students to develop new skills, explore their interests, and make friends along the way.By the time our students leave, they have an impressive academic record and the kind of personal growth that makes a real difference in the world. The school is as much about building character as it is about achieving top grades, making it a special place.

“Our incredible teaching staff and dedicated Sixth Form team really know our students, their happiness and welfare are paramount to successful learning, we believe in this.

“Whether you’re aiming for a spot at a top university, exploring degree apprenticeships and employment...Heckmondwike will give you the tools to succeed. It’s a community where you’re encouraged to aim high and reach your full potential wherever your passions lie, we are proud to be part of your unique journey.”

CONTACTS:

Address: Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0AH

Tel: 01924 402202