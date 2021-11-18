Azeem Rafiq apologises for historic anti-Semitic messages

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq has won widespread praise for his resolve in highlighting the issue of racial discrimination in cricket and appeared before a parliamentary select committee this week to lift the lid on his own bitter experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pointed the finger at a number of high-profile individuals during his Westminster appearance, but on Thursday he was forced to confront his own past shortcomings when The Times uncovered an exchange with former Warwickshire and Leicestershire player Ateeq Javid.

Azeem Rafiq has had to apologise for historic messages (Picture: SWPix.com)

In it, Rafiq makes offensive remarks about an unidentified Jewish person. Having reviewed the messages, Rafiq has confirmed they are authentic but that he is furious at his own actions.

“I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me - I have absolutely no excuses,” he said on Twitter.

“I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this.”

The development comes after Rafiq, now 30, settled an employment tribunal with Yorkshire and vowed to stand alongside other victims of abuse and use his platform to become the “voice of the voiceless”.

Azeem Rafiq had two spells at Yorkshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Speaking to BBC Sport after his appearance in front of the parliamentary DCMS committee, he told victims of discrimination: “Whether anyone else stands by you or not, I’ll stand by you. Hopefully people will be believed and heard a lot more and people can take confidence from that.”