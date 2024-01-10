Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn could tempt Sheffield's Kell Brook back into boxing ring
Brook hung up his gloves in May 2022, ending his decorated career on a high after a win over Amir Khan in Manchester.
He insisted he would never box again and declared his wish to train or manage young fighters.
However, has left the door open for a return to the sport he is revered for his contributions to, particularly in South Yorkshire.
Speaking to Lucky Block, he said: “Chris Eubank Jr would be in the driving seat for me if I did come back because of the drug allegation hanging over Conor Benn’s head.
"He’s not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control, so he’s a little bit out of the picture. But obviously the two names there, Eubank and Benn, could both excite me enough to get me back in the ring.
“If the correct figures were mentioned I could be tempted to put the pipe and slippers away and get the gloves back on.
"Everywhere I go people are saying they want me out of retirement and that boxing’s dead without me. Apart from me fighting Amir Khan, what fights have really got people excited recently?”
Brook had a scuffle with Benn in Dublin last year, when both were in attendance to watch Katie Taylor lock horns with Chantelle Cameron.
It was an altercation that got tongues wagging, although Benn is currently preparing to take on Peter Dobson in Las Vegas.
The fight will be Benn’s second since the lifting of a provisional doping suspension.
He had been due to fight Eubank Jr when he failed two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tests for female fertility drug clomifene.
The 27-year-old has always insisted he is innocent of intentional doping.
Brook said: “I think deep down, Benn has got respect for me, but he’s a young fighter and got a bit carried away with himself, wanting to be in the limelight.
"A lot of things have happened in his life over the past couple of years, with these drug allegations and before that he was a pay-per-view fighter. He gave me a bit of a push in Dublin.
“He wants to fight, he wants the big fights, but he’s a young kid and he’s got this problem hanging over his head now. We’ll see what happens with the appeal and if he gets his licence. I think it’ll always be a cloud over him.”
In Brook’s absence, among those flying the flag for Sheffield has been flyweight Sunny Edwards. Although from London, Edwards trains at Steel City Gym under Grant Smith.
He recently battled Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in Arizona, losing for the the first time in his professional career in an enthralling war.
Brook said: “I think Sunny Edwards is an unbelievable talent. He’s got all the moves. Although he’s lacking the power right now.
"He’s a very, very good and technical fighter. I’m backing him to come back and take the belts. I think he’ll have his time to shine on that big stage.”