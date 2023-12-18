Sunny Edwards and Junaid Bostan both did Sheffield’s Steel City Gym proud in Arizona, even if their nights were very different.

Bostan, a 21-year-old hailing from Rotherham, maintained his undefeated record by dispatching of Gordie Russ II on the undercard. In a thrilling super-welterweight clash, Bostan recovered from a damaging third round to win via unanimous decision, being scored as a 79-73 victor across the board.

However, the final bout of the night ended in heartbreak for his stablemate Edwards, who lost his IBF world title and undefeated record in a stoppage defeat to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez

Edwards’ team instructed the official to pull him out after a ninth-round flooring in Arizona. What started out as a technical bout descended into a war, as Edwards’ injured left eye forced the flyweight to switch up his style.

Sunny Edwards suffered the first defeat of his professional career in Arizona. Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

He found himself absorbing more shots than usual and Rodriguez’s vicious blows eventually took their toll. Now is the time for wound-licking but there can never be too much of it in the world of boxing.

Edwards is hardly now consigned to the history books, as his hearty display did his reputation little harm even if his record was blotted.

This was a sentiment shared by Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who posted on X: “Stock rose in defeat, two-time world champ incoming.”

Edwards has already stated he is willing to face Nicaraguan legend Roman Gonzalez, while a clash with Juan Francisco Estrada appears to be the next step for Rodriguez.

As for Bostan, a hectic calendar year comprised of three fights would suggest a period of recuperation may be on the cards. He already has an opponent waiting, as Russ II has already declared his desire for a rematch.