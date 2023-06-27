As all boxers worth their salt do, Smith speaks and struts with confidence. He wants to do battle at the home of his beloved Sheffield Wednesday and if he continues to brush aside his competition, it is a chance he might just get.

On Saturday (July 1), he will step into the ring at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena to contend with Liverpool’s Sam Maxwell for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles. This particular fight is something else Smith declared he wanted well in advance.

Speaking to Eddie Hearn in the media briefing ahead of the fight, Smith said: "I said it before, I wanted this fight 18 months ago Eddie because it's a fight that would put me up to the next level but it's also a fight I know that stylistically wise I'm going to look good in.

Smith wants to do battle at the home of his beloved Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"It was only two weeks ago I was at Wembley myself [for Sheffield Wednesday’s League One play-off final]. We got the promotion. Like I say, I want to bring the big fights to Sheffield. Sheffield Wednesday are right behind me, the supporters there, and not only that, the whole of Sheffield.

"I'm putting big nights of boxing back into Sheffield - especially the Hillsborough one, I'm confident as long as I keep winning I'm going to make that dream become a reality next year.”

However, his opponent is a force to be reckoned with himself. Maxwell is a more seasoned fighter at 34, with a record of 17 wins and one loss. Eyes may be on Smith in his hometown but a win over one of English boxing’s most exciting talents would put Maxwell’s name in lights.

Maxwell said: "I'm extremely hungry right now. It was hard taking that loss [against Alejandro Meneses] but I've regrouped, come back and I feel like I'm much stronger now and it's just about showing that on fight night now. The loss was another thing added to my experience and I've developed from that. I'm a better fighter for that loss I feel.