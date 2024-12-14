Overseas adventures have not been too kind to Maxi Hughes of late.

When the Doncaster boxer retained his IBO lightweight title against Kid Galahad in September 2022, his stock was excitingly high.

Two fights in the United States of America followed but frustratingly for Hughes, so did two defeats.

After regrouping back on home turf with a win over Efstathios Antonas in Sheffield earlier this year, Hughes has a major opportunity to punch his ticket back to the big time.

Gary Cully and Maxi Hughes are set to lock horns in Monte Carlo. Image: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

He will have to do so out of familiar surroundings, however, in Monaco, with formidable Irishman Gary Cully standing in the path of his route back to the world title conversation.

"This is a great opportunity and I’m really happy to be here soaking it up in this beautiful country,” said Hughes. “My hard work over the years has taken me all over the world - the Kambosos fight, the Zepeda fight, headlining in Vegas, every fight has been a dream.”

The 34-year-old may be a straight talker but he is not generally the type to create headlines with words of war.

With the stakes so high for Hughes in Monte Carlo, it has not been surprising to hear some fighting talk.

"I’ve had a smooth arrival into fight week,” he said. “This is a fight I’m well up for and I’m well prepared for, it’s been spoken about for years and I think Gary will be grateful this fight didn’t happen years ago because I would’ve filled him in back then.

"But now his career has gone on a bit longer and I’m sure he’ll be grateful for that."

Matchroom have strongly incentivised Hughes, dangling the carrot of further opportunities under their umbrella in the lightweight division.

"I’ve seen the contract that I’ve signed for this fight that gives Matchroom two options over me next year, so for me, not looking ahead, but I know unfortunately for my wife that’s another year in boxing next year,” he said.

"After the Zepeda defeat, it didn’t dampen my spirits. It made me hungrier.

"I think of those nights in Headingley, shocking the world to become IBO World Champion and going on a run of defences where I’ve stepped up each time. I’ve still got the desire and ambition in me, there is a hungry dog inside of me that keeps me going."

If he wants a reminder of how dangerous Cully can be, he only has to ask his stablemate Reece Mould. Cully wrestled the WBA continental lightweight title from Mould last year, but Hughes is in bullish mood.

"I’ve trained really hard and I’m coming for blood,” he said. “Experience is something you can’t buy or borrow, you’ve got to earn it the hard way and that’s what I’ve done my whole career."

Cully sees the bout as a chance to make a statement and enhance his reputation further.

“I’ve been fighting at a high level since I was 15/16 years old, traveling the world with my countries and winning medals around the world, so experience isn’t something I’ll be lacking,” said Cully. “Maxi might be lacking some youth in there, he’s getting on a little bit now.

"His last three performances haven’t been great. It’s a great fight and a fight that makes sense for us both at this stage of our careers and the winner can push on. I’m looking forward to getting in there, getting the win and making a statement.

