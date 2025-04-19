Doncaster’s Josh Padley experienced his first professional loss in his last bout - but his stock has never been higher.

On just four days’ notice, Padley downed his electrician tools to fly out to Saudi Arabia and take on the impressive Shakur Stevenson.

He suffered his first career defeat under the Riyadh spotlight but his hearty showing won him admirers across the globe.

Crucially, the Matchroom team were among those impressed and handed him a multi-fight contract.

Josh Padley is set to fight on the undercard of Dalton Smith's battle with Mathieu Germain. Image: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Now back on British shores, the 34-year-old has downed his day job tools for good.

“I’m looking forward to proving a point now I’ve got someone in my corner,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “Obviously, I need to impress them and prove they made the right decision signing me.”

His first assignment as a Matchroom-signed boxer is in familiar territory in Sheffield.

Padley will do battle with unbeaten lightweight Marko Cvetanovic on the undercard of Dalton’s Smith bout against Mathieu Germain at the Canon Medical Arena.

After taking on the role of the underdog against Mark Chamberlain at Wembley Stadium and again in Riyadh, Padley is now the man expected to win.

“It’s a big opportunity for me again to prove what I can as a full-time athlete with a full-time camp,” he said. “Everything now revolves around boxing.

"I think Chamberlain was a little taster of what I can do because I took eight weeks off work for that one. Obviously, the Shakur fight was a bit of the unknown on four days’ notice.