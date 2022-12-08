Alberto Lopez has warned Josh Warrington he has no intention of leaving West Yorkshire without the Leeds Warrior’s IBF featherweight belt around his waist.

Lopez is the mandatory challenger to Warrington in front of an anticipated packed house at the first direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday night.

It is the sixth world title fight of Warrington’s career, four of which he has won, including regaining the belt with a stoppage of Kiko Martinez at the same venue in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington is eyeing title unification fights in the United States in 2023, but has to negotiate his mandatory challenger first, the tricky Mexican who has won 26 of the 28 fights in his career, 15 of those by way of knockout.

Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez Final Press Conference ahead of their IBF World Featherweight Title fight on Saturday night in Leeds. (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington described Lopez as a ‘wild, wild puncher’ earlier this week, quipping that he ‘brings them from last week’.

And at Thursday’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s fight, Lopez confirmed he was up for the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always come here as a warrior for war and I won't be going home without that world title," he said.

"I come here full of capabilities and confident in my preparation. I am coming for the knockout."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebanie Bridges and Shannon O'Connell (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Boxing begins at 1.30pm on Saturday with the card set to be paused at 7pm so fans can enjoy the England versus France World Cup quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three main events will follow after the football, with Warrington top of the bill after an all-Australian women’s bout that sees Ebanie Bridges, 36, defend her IBF bantamweight title against Shannon O'Connell, 39.

Leeds United fan Bridges has won her last two fights in West Yorkshire as she continues to build a fanbase in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I am taking this very seriously and not underestimating her at all. She is a great fighter. I am very confident in my skills, my mind and what I am going to do. I just know that belt will stay with me.

"I am all about entertainment. It is what the fans want to see. I am just looking forward to having my hands raised."

Advertisement Hide Ad

It promises to be a spicy bout with no love lost between the two.

Challenger O'Connell has made previous references to Bridges’ public persona and said on Thursday: “She is making herself a public figure and putting herself out there to be judged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have everything it takes. She has nothing over me."