Leeds boxer Josh Warrington is set to make his debut as a promoter - but his own career is “far from over”.

Warrington has been away from the ring since October, when he was left devastated by a TKO defeat to Leigh Wood in Sheffield.

His return date has been set for September 21, when he will challenge Anthony Cacace for the IBF super-featherweight title at Wembley Stadium.

The bout will be held on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s battle with Daniel Dubois and presents an opportunity for Warrington to resurrect his reputation.

However, it is not the only important date in the 33-year-old’s diary. ‘The Leeds Warrior’ is diversifying, venturing into the world of promoting to showcase the next generation of boxing talent.

Warrington’s Leeds Warrior Promotions are teaming up with VIP Promotions for a show on July 13, set to be held at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds.

Fans can stream the action via the talkSPORT Boxing YouTube channel.

Warrington said: “My fighting career is far from over but this is a natural progression for me.

“I can’t wait for July 13 when memories of starting out on smaller cards will come flooding back, and it’s even better that the bill features boxers trained by my Dad who train with me.

“Steve Wood [of VIP Promotions] has managed my career brilliantly and he is the man to help me develop on the other side of the ropes.”

Among those set to fight on the card are super-featherweight Levi Smith and hard-hitting welterweight Travis Waters.

Warrington added: “It’s a burning desire of mine now to help produce the next world champion from Leeds.