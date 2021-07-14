Josh Warrington to fight Mauricio Lara at Emerald Headingley Stadium

Josh Warrington lost for the first time against Mauricio Lara (Picture: PA)

The Leeds Warrior, whose unbeaten record was wrecked by Mauricio Lara at an empty Wembley Arena in February, has finally secured a rematch with the Mexican.

Lara knocked Warrington out and put a massive dent in the former IBF featherweight world champion’s career.

The chance for atonement now comes at Headingley after his promoters announced the fight on Wednesday.

Initially, Headingley was blocked from being used as the venue by Leeds Council but that decision appears now to have been overturned.

Warrington even wrote an open letter to the council via the Evening Post in May.

On the announcement of the fight, Warrington said on Wednesday “It’s been an up and down period, time for reflection and to reassess myself, said Warrington.

“I’ve watched the first fight a dozen times, I’m mentally and physically prepared for Mauricio. It won’t be the same result, I want revenge.

“It’s going to be a huge event in Leeds, I can’t wait to get back in there and rewrite the script. It’s nothing personal, just business.

“September 4th we get back on track to the top.”

Warrington will share top billing with lightweight world champion Katie Taylor, who puts all her belts on the line against IBF Mandatory Challenger Jennifer Han.

“I’m really excited to defend my Titles in front of a live crowd again and especially in Leeds,” said Taylor. “I grew up as a Leeds United fan so it’s fantastic to see them back in the Premier League and doing so well again.

“My last few fights have effectively been behind closed door and it’s definitely a strange experience so I think to have crowds back again and outdoors in Leeds will make for a very special atmosphere.

“I’m back in the US in training camp, working hard and focused on putting in another big performance against a tough and experienced opponent on September 4.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport chairman, said: “What better way to celebrate the return to normality for boxing than 20,000 passionate Leeds fans at Headingley Stadium. This is the biggest fight of Josh Warrington’s career and this time he has his city behind him in a must win fight that can only be a thriller.

“The greatest female fighter of all time Katie Taylor faces Mandatory Challenger Jennifer Han in another great fight.

“Katie is a lifelong Leeds United fan and I know how excited she is to fight in the city. Another Mexican upsetter Jovanni Straffon tries to derail the fairy tale story of Yorkshire’s Maxi Hughes who looks to take a giant leap in the World Lightweight landscape.