Less than seven months have passed since Josh Warrington laid his gloves down on the Wembley Stadium canvas.

The 34-year-old had gone to war with Anthony Cacace and had his third consecutive defeat inflicted upon him.

He is known in boxing circles as ‘The Leeds Warrior’ and in the absence of a sword to lay down, his gloves were used to symbolically draw the curtain on his decorated career.

It very much looked like the end for the distinguished super-featherweight.

Josh Warrington is set to return to action. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Yet, in just the fourth month of 2025, Warrington will don the gloves and start a new chapter in a career that is not yet over.

He will make a low-key return to the ring at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena, locking horns with Indian fighter Asad Asaf Khan on April 19. It is not even billed as the main event.

The event may be less glitzy than Warrington is used to but his visions of glamour in America remain very much alive.

“For me, selfishly, I’d choose Madison Square Garden in New York because of all the history associated with it,” Warrington told SportsBoom. “For the people who come to watch me, who have backed me all the way right from the beginning, I’d choose Las Vegas because I know they’d have one hell of a party over there.

“I’ve always made it clear that I’ve wanted to go over there and hopefully it’s something that can still happen."

Warrington last fought abroad over a decade ago, defeating Edwin Tellez.