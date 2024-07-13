For many, preparing for an IBF super-featherweight title bout at Wembley Stadium would present more than enough pressure.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Warrington, however, is at his best in the pressure cooker. ‘The Leeds Warrior’ is among the hardest working names in boxing and is currently looking to become a champion once again.

He will lock horns with Anthony Cacace on September 21, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s battle with Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While readying himself for a dust-up under the arch, Warrington is also branching out into the world of promoting.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leeds Warrior Promotions, overseen by the 33-year-old himself, are teaming up with VIP Promotions for a show tonight (July 13) at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Warrington said: “It's absolutely crazy at this moment in time, we're weeks away from a world title opportunity down at Wembley Stadium.

"It will be a hell of a fight, a hell of a night. I always feel like I thrive when I'm at my busiest. When I first won my world title, we had a documentary being made about us at the same time, my wife was pregnant with twin girls and I moved house, all in that same year. When the pressure's on, I get a kick up my own backside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card will showcase some of the brightest young talents in Yorkshire, as they look to push their way towards bigger stages.

Warrington is clearly not done with his own career yet, but is already casting an eye towards the future of boxing in his home city.

He said: “I'm excited to be part of the adventure and hopefully we can have not just one, but multiple world champions from Leeds, and get Leeds known as a boxing city.

“I've dabbled with it a bit, promoting a show is quite difficult. Fights have fallen through and opponents have had to be changed but it's all part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for his own career, Warrington is hoping to break a curse after seeing his beloved Leeds United fall short at Wembley again.