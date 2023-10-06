Josh Warrington is relishing the prospect of changing opinions when he locks horns with Leigh Wood in Sheffield.

The notion that Warrington is in decline is laughable to some, considering at 32 he is hardly at exhibition age.

Defeats to Luis Alberto Lopez and Mauricio Lara were sandwiched by a stylish victory over Kiko Martinez that took place as recently as last year.

However, Warrington is well aware there are doubters questioning how much he has left in the tank.

Josh Warrington is preparing to face Leigh Wood. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of his WBA world featherweight title clash with Wood on Saturday (October 7), he said: “People are quick to jump on things when things don’t go well. Last year, I lost to Lopez.

“I thought I’d won. I know I started slow but I had my reasons for starting to slow. I’d just come off a broken jaw. I was really conscious about that.

“They forget about Martinez, I absolutely dominated him at the start of the year. People are quick to jump on things. ‘Oh it’s his age, oh he’s not as good as he is’. They’ll be changing those opinions again on Saturday night.”

Warrington’s sentiment is shared by Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, who has also disagreed with those writing the Leeds-born fighter off.

“He had a nightmare three or four rounds against Lopez, got hit by some massive shots, and I thought he did really well to get back in the fight. It's a horrible, awkward, big punching style.”

Warrington cannot change the past but a win over Wood would certainly make a statement.

The 32-year old does not envisage the fight seeing the final bell and has been encouraged by his own mindset during preparation.

He said: “I’ve got a really strong feeling this one doesn’t see the final bell. It’s alright having power but being able to take a shot is another thing. It’s something that’s stuck with me all throughout this camp.

"My knockouts have come at championship level, my stoppages have come when it’s mattered the most. I know that I can dig. Yes, alright, in my first 13 or so fights, before I got a stoppage, against the journeymen, I didn’t get one stoppage on my record.

"People were probably right to think ‘he’s not really a puncher’. But also, [it was] a little bit down to my style. But I get the knockouts and the stoppages when it matters.

“I feel like I haven’t had this kind of hunger and bit between my teeth in a long time. Throughout this camp and throughout this year to be honest with you, my head has been in a very good place.

“I’ve been very, very focused. I feel the only time that I’ve suffered an L has been because of my mindset. Physically, I’m always in great shape.