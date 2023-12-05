The pair locked horns in October at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, putting on a classic in a packed venue. Warrington spent the bulk of the fight on top but was sent crashing to the canvas in round seven.

A TKO victory was awarded to Wood, to the dismay of Warrington and his travelling fans. Warrington has since questioned the referee’s decision to bring the right to an end, having returned to his feet after being knocked down.

Wood has been left unimpressed by a string of comments made by Warrington since the bout and as reported by the BBC, has claimed a rematch is likely.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Leigh Wood knocks out Josh Warrington during the WBA World Featherweight Title fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington at Utilita Arena Sheffield on October 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

He said: “I don't like him. I'd like to make the win more decisive this time. The build-up last time was respectful but since then he's been very bitter and it's been getting a little worse lately.

"There are two people I want to fight. I'd like [Emanuel] Navarrete because he's number one and I would like to take his spot.

"But the sense at the minute is the fans seem to want the Warrington fight, so that's looking very likely.”

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Wood, Warrington admitted to being “devastated” by the outcome.

He said: “I'm not asking for people to offer a shoulder to cry on, it is what it is. I've been in with bigger punchers than Leigh. He can dig, obviously he put me over. Not the biggest puncher I've been in with. I just feel a little bit hard done by tonight.

"End of the round, gets on my feet, looking at my old fella with a smile on my face. Turn round at eight and next minute, it's waved off.

"I’m devastated. [We were] cruising the fight, up on scorecards. Switched off for a split second and it’s boxing. I heard the bell go, turned round at eight. I thought we would at least have been given the opportunity to sit down.”

Wood has addressed Warrington’s view that the bout should have continued and has insisted ‘The Leeds Warrior’ has changed.

Wood said: "He's been saying the referee shouldn't have stopped it. He's put up photos of me on his social media and said a lot of things on the internet trying to goad a fight. He's mentioned my stablemates. He's mentioned my trainer.

"It just felt like he didn't mind being a good sportsman when he thought he was going to win but since he got beat he's kind of changed."

It is stipulated in Wood’s Matchroom Boxing contract that his next fight will be held at the City Ground, the home of his beloved football club Nottingham Forest.

With animosity seemingly building between Wood and Warrington, the latter now appears likely to provide the opposition on Wood’s home turf. It would not be Warrington’s first appearance in a football stadium, having previously boxed at Leeds United’s stadium Elland Road.