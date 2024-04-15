Sheffield-trained Sunny Edwards given chance to banish Arizona ghosts against Adrian Curiel on 'Bam' card

Arizona could have been the site of Sunny Edwards’ crowning moment.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:34 BST

Instead, it was the place in which his first career loss was inflicted in December. Flyweight Edwards, trained by Grant Smith at Steel City Gym in Sheffield, put on a gutsy display against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez but succumbed to a ninth-round TKO.

Hardly one to sulk or spend too much time on wound-licking, Edwards has remained in the public eye and made no secret of his desire to step back into the ring.

It has now been confirmed the 28-year-old will make his return on June 29, back in Arizona to face Adrian Curiel in the chief support bout before Rodriguez locks horns with Juan Francisco Estrada.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 16: Sunny Edwards of Great Britain looks on after being defeated by Jesse Rodriguez of the United States during their IBF and WBO world flyweight title fight at Desert Diamond Arena on December 16, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For a variety of reasons, it appears to be the perfect comeback battle. Edwards will be facing another former world champion, who like himself, wants to punch a ticket back to the main event.

He will also have a chance to reclaim the IBF flyweight title, which was vacated by Rodriguez to allow for the Estrada fight to take place.

Speaking following confirmation of the fight, Edwards said: “Me vs Curiel is a hell of a fight. He is a former world champion, like myself, and we’re both fighting to get back into world title contention."

