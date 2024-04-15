Instead, it was the place in which his first career loss was inflicted in December. Flyweight Edwards, trained by Grant Smith at Steel City Gym in Sheffield, put on a gutsy display against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez but succumbed to a ninth-round TKO.

Hardly one to sulk or spend too much time on wound-licking, Edwards has remained in the public eye and made no secret of his desire to step back into the ring.

It has now been confirmed the 28-year-old will make his return on June 29, back in Arizona to face Adrian Curiel in the chief support bout before Rodriguez locks horns with Juan Francisco Estrada.

For a variety of reasons, it appears to be the perfect comeback battle. Edwards will be facing another former world champion, who like himself, wants to punch a ticket back to the main event.

He will also have a chance to reclaim the IBF flyweight title, which was vacated by Rodriguez to allow for the Estrada fight to take place.