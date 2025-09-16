Teagn Stott follows in Anthony Joshua and Luke Campbell's footsteps and now sets sights on LA28

Silenced: Sheffield's Teagn Stott representing England, right, lands a blow on the nose of Danylo Zhasan from Ukraine in front of Olexsandr Usyk (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

OLEXSANDR USYK may hold sway over the world’s heavyweight division but boxing’s Ukrainian darling was drowned out by a wall of Yorkshire noise as one of this county’s own fought his way to a silver medal at the World Championships this weekend.

Teagn Stott, 22, joined an exclusive club of British boxers – Anthony Joshua and Luke Campbell among them – by reaching the final of the biggest amateur global boxing event outside the Olympics.

Ultimately Akmaljon Isroilov of Uzbekistan proved too strong in the men’s 85kg (cruiserweight) final, leaving Stott “heartbroken, but grateful” for all he accomplished in reaching Sunday night’s showpiece.

En route to the final, Stott defeated Danylo Zhasan in Saturday night’s semi-final, with his opponent’s famous compatriot in the stands at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Teagn Stott from England (BLUE) poses for a photo after his fight with Danylo Zhasan from Ukraine (RED) during the World Boxing Championships Semi finals at M&S Bank Arena (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“I saw him (Usyk) sat there on my ring walk but to be honest I didn’t hear anything from him,” Stott smiled when recalling the week to The Yorkshire Post.

“I’d brought such a big crowd with me from Sheffield and they made such a noise in there that I couldn’t hear anything other than the chants of ‘Yorkshire, Yorkshire’ all through the arena.”

It was one of the many uplifting memories Stott will take from his week at the World Boxing Championships, one in which – just 15 months after being taken onto the GB Boxing programme – he announced his arrival as a major player.

“Obviously I am gutted, I wanted to get myself over that line, but at the end of the day I can’t not be proud of how far I got and how close I was to doing it,” said Stott.

“I was up against a very, very good Uzbekistan fighter in the final.

“I think I got my game plan a little bit wrong, but then again, he was just a very good boxer.

“I’ve learned so much from it. It wasn’t a case of something went wrong, there were parts of the fight where I was doing things well but also parts that left me with things to work on.

“So much experience gained from it, even just from fighting at an event of that size.

“As much as I’m heartbroken, I am also very grateful and very proud to have added my name to an exclusive club of British boxers to have won a silver medal.”

As if to emphasis his pride, he then read out the list: “I’ve actually got the list on my phone,” he said: “2001 David Haye, 2011 Luke Campbell and Anthony Joshua and then the most recent one, 2019 Pat McCormack.

“To put my name along those fellow silver medallists, that’s good company.”

Stott, from Wisewood, started boxing at the age of seven, when he was taught by his dad Dean and coach Rob Riley.

He joined Sheffield Boxing Centre under Glyn Rhodes at the age of 13.

Nine years on he spends his weekends at Sheffield BC, with Monday to Thursday down the road at the GB base at the English Institute of Sport.

“I’m very fortunate that EIS and the GB home is in Sheffield. Everyone travels from all over the country. It’s just a 20-minute drive for me,” said Stott, who like the many before him takes heart from the pictures of the Olympic medallists that adorn the walls.

“100 per cent, every session you’re in that building you’re looking at them and they’re giving you inspiration without them even knowing it, because they’ve moved on in their career yet they’re still helping us.”

Stott is targeting representing Team GB at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“That’s been my dream, still is, I’d love to get to Los Angeles and I’d love to win the gold medal there,” said Stott, who will likely move up to the heavyweight (under 90kg) division to fulfil his ambition.

He wasn’t the only Yorkshire boxer to take home a silver from Liverpool.