Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Measured build-up promises to be precursor to unification spectacle
The heavyweight star oozes charisma and has a penchant for brash fighting talk. He is box office material before he even steps through the ropes.
Ahead of his undisputed heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, the powers that be will have been rubbing their hands. After all, there is nothing like a show of extravagance, a heavyweight champion strut, to light the match and get the juices flowing.
It is, therefore, safe to assume some TV chiefs were underwhelmed when Fury was cool as a cucumber on press duties.
Speaking calmly and assertively, the 35-year-old said: "I'm ready. I've got nothing to say. I'm ready for a good fight. If it's tough or easy – either way, I'll be ready.
"God bless him [Usyk]. I'll say a prayer for him before the fight for us both to get out of the ring safely."
Usyk was similarly level-headed, saying: "Let's make history. Enough.”
It was quite the climb down from the events of earlier in the week, when John Fury planted a headbutt on a member of Usyk’s entourage.
Perhaps Fury has seen a need to put his flamboyance aside, to focus purely on being crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.
Edging past a boxing debutant on a split decision can do that to a man.
Fury was last in the ring in October, when he barely made it past UFC sensation Francis Ngannou in his maiden boxing fight.
‘The Gypsy King’ looked uncharacteristically sluggish, going to canvas in round three before recovering to secure victory.
It is perhaps the understatement of the year to suggest he will need to be considerably sharper to overcome Usyk.
Even before the final press conference, when both fighters drew a line under verbal sparring, Fury had been complimentary of Usyk’s ability.
Speaking to Box Nation, Fury said: “I'm putting Usyk as the best man I've ever fought.
"Better than Wladimir Klitschko, better than Deontay Wilder, better than them all. Two-time, two-weight world champion and an Olympic gold medallist.
"I've been very impressed with all the stuff he's done. He boxed the head off Anthony Joshua, who was supposed to be a killer. He's done a good job with all the people he's fought.”
Fight fans will have the possibility of a domestic fight for the ages in their minds as the build-up intensifies.
Fury and Joshua have been on different paths but they feel destined to cross eventually.
It arguably does Usyk a disservice that Fury-Joshua is seen as a more appealing fight by many.
The Ukrainian southpaw has bettered Joshua twice, first in London and then in Jeddah.
His right-handed jabs are frighteningly precise, while carrying significant power. Like Fury, he has dancing feet that enable him to navigate the ring smoothly. Like Fury, he is unbeaten.
The undisputed heavyweight title has been described as the greatest prize in sport and 25 years have passed since boxing last had an undisputed heavyweight champion in Lennox Lewis.
Fury and Usyk may not be putting on a show pre-fight but a spectacle is promised nonetheless.
Fury told Sky: "We both can't have the destiny of being the undisputed in this era, and we won't be young enough to go into another era undisputed. So it's D-Day for both fighters."