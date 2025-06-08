'We're bred differently in Barnsley': New European champion Callum Simpson was never going to give in

Callum Simpson roared back from two knockdowns to defeat Ivan Zucco for the European super-middleweight belt at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the 28-year-old displayed admirable resilience to bounce back and take control in a gruelling encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The onslaught proved too much for Zucco in the 10th round, when the previously undefeated Italian was pulled out by his corner.

Callum Simpson celebrates victory against Ivan Zucco following their EBU European Super Middleweight title fight on the 'One Of Our Own' BOXXER fight card at Oakwell Stadium on June 7, 2025 (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Simpson said: “I knew it would be a tough fight – I trained hard.

“I’ll be a world champion by next year – those are the kinds of fights I need.

“I'm so proud to bring European nights to Barnsley.

“There is nobody doing what we're doing. We're a young mining town in Yorkshire. Look what we've done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the fight itself, Simpson added: “Maybe I needed that, he’s had 21 fights, knocked 18 of them out, he’s very strong. Even when I was catching him he was throwing shots back and was in the fight all the way.

"I was never going to stop, I trained too hard to give in. It would have been easy to give in after being knocked down twice in the first three rounds to give in, but I’ve got that Yorkshire grit in me and I was never going to give up.