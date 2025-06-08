'We're bred differently in Barnsley': New European champion Callum Simpson was never going to give in
Gracing Barnsley Football Club’s stadium for the second time, the hometown hero was dropped twice within the opening three rounds.
However, the 28-year-old displayed admirable resilience to bounce back and take control in a gruelling encounter.
The onslaught proved too much for Zucco in the 10th round, when the previously undefeated Italian was pulled out by his corner.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Simpson said: “I knew it would be a tough fight – I trained hard.
“I’ll be a world champion by next year – those are the kinds of fights I need.
“I'm so proud to bring European nights to Barnsley.
“There is nobody doing what we're doing. We're a young mining town in Yorkshire. Look what we've done.”
On the fight itself, Simpson added: “Maybe I needed that, he’s had 21 fights, knocked 18 of them out, he’s very strong. Even when I was catching him he was throwing shots back and was in the fight all the way.
"I was never going to stop, I trained too hard to give in. It would have been easy to give in after being knocked down twice in the first three rounds to give in, but I’ve got that Yorkshire grit in me and I was never going to give up.
"We’re bred differently in Barnsley.”