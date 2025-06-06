The ante has well and truly been upped for Barnsley’s own Callum Simpson.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, a 7,000-strong Oakwell crowd watched him scoop the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles with a convincing win over Zak Chelli.

There are boxers who fight their entire lives without enjoying a night as special as the one Simpson experienced back in August.

Simpson, however, wanted more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old, who blends bullishness with an endearing humility, is set to return to the home of Barnsley Football Club to face the undefeated Ivan Zucco for the European crown.

Callum Simpson is looking to pick up the European super-middleweight belt on home turf. | James Chance/Getty Images

Simpson’s second Oakwell outing

“It's something I knew I wanted to do again,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “But me wanting to do it and BOXXER, Sky, the club and the council being able to deliver it, to be able to pull it off, is another thing.

“Thankfully, and I'm very grateful, they've all come together and worked hard to make it happen. The date actually got confirmed to me at the start of January, just before I fought Steed Woodall. It had been in the back of my mind for quite a while, so it's something I've been looking forward to for a long time now.

Zucco, on paper at least, looks set to be Simpson’s sternest test to date. He has won all 21 of his professional bouts and delivered knockout performances in 18 of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing Ivan Zucco

“On paper, he definitely is my biggest test,” Simpson conceded “But you don't know until you get in there. If you look at his record, he's had more knockouts than I've had fights.

“On paper, you would think he would be very dangerous. I'm training for my biggest test to date, my hardest test to date, so I'm going to prepare for 12 tough rounds.”

The dial has been turned up for Simpson in every sense. Aside from the formidable nature of Zucco as an opponent and the raised expectations that come with Simpson’s soaring stock, there is a significant crowd increase to consider.

Huge Oakwell crowd awaits

A capacity of 15,000, the maximum allowed for a non-football event, has been sanctioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When speaking to Simpson about the pressure he will be under, the now-famous commentary words of Alan Shearer spring to mind.

“Pressure? What pressure? Pressure’s for tyres.”

Simpson may not have quoted the Newcastle United legend but the sentiment was very much the same.

“A lot of people thought the pressure was going to get back to me with 7,000 people,” he said. “But I thrive off that.

“The more people are there, the better I perform. I feel like I perform better under pressure, under what people would perceive as pressure. I see it as a privilege, I'm very grateful that many people want to come out and watch me and support me. I relish boxing in front of that many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson defeated Zak Chelli at Oakwell in August. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Simpson’s preparation for his Oakwell return has been meticulous but there is a sense of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

With a perfect record of 17 wins and zero defeats, who can blame him?

“A lot of people have asked if I'm going to be doing anything different for this fight,” he said.“The answer is no.

“My training is still the same. Anyone that watched me, anyone that's seen my fights, they know my condition is always great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I've got a world-level engine, world-level conditioning. The only things that change are the tactics and strategy, based on opponents.

“Every right, we're stepping up. It's just certain things to be aware of. We've done quite a lot of film study already, identifying his areas of weakness, his strengths, my weaknesses and strengths, to correct a few things on my part and neaten a few things up. We've been doing a lot of technical work and everything's clicking.”

Flying the flag for Yorkshire

With Simpson already dreaming of a battle with someone of Canelo Alvarez’s pedigree, it is clear he sees the top as a realistic destination.

Another win in front of an adoring hometown crowd would certainly help him on his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm very proud to represent Yorkshire, to represent Barnsley,” he said. “Terri Harper, Maxi Hughes, Dalton Smith, Josh Warrington, they're doing amazing things.

“I feel like it's mainly been Sheffield that's had that boxing spotlight. They've had so many amazing fights and fighters come out of there.