Callum Simpson is out to put some much-needed smiles on faces when he graces Barnsley Football Club’s Oakwell for a second time.

When a second Oakwell bout was put to the Barnsley boxer, it will most likely have been difficult not to envisage a dream scenario.

Firstly, Barnsley escape the ruthless division that is League One. Secondly, Simpson scoops the European super-middleweight crown. Thirdly, the people of Barnsley have a big old party and go into the summer with permanent grins.

The footballers did not hold up their end of the bargain but Simpson is hoping to give the people of his hometown a special night on Saturday, June 7, with a 15,000-strong capacity having been approved.

Callum Simpson is set to fight at Oakwell for a second time. | James Chance/Getty Images

Callum Simpson’s vow to fans

"I've seen a lot of fans saying 'give us something to cheer about at Oakwell',” he told The Yorkshire Post. “It would have been better if we could have got promoted and then I could win the European.

"However, that's not worked out. I've said to the people that come watch me - I can guarantee you I'm going to win on that night. You're not going to have to leave halfway through the fight because I'm a few points down, or a few punches down.

"It's going to be a massive night at Oakwell. I've spoken to a few lifelong season ticket holders and I said watching me win that title will be the best night they've had at Oakwell, the best atmosphere they've ever had. I feel like it's going top be a bigger night on June 7.”

Since Simpson defeated Zak Chelli at Oakwell last August, he has stayed busy with wins over Steed Woodall and Elvis Ahorgah.

Callum Simpson defeated Zak Chelli at Oakwell in August. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Callum Simpson’s future ambitions

A European title win would propel Simpson to the next level - and potentially open the door for further dream outings.

"Not many fighters are able to fight at their hometown stadium,” he said. “I've done it once and I'm going to do it again.

"For everyone else, it's been for world titles, so for me to do it for a European is amazing. I would like to do even more [fans in the ground] next year.